Shopee announces its first Black Friday in Brazil, with free delivery and vouchers

Shopee has arrived in Brazil in force and has already attracted a large number of local users interested in the most varied products offered on the international market platform. Present in Brazil, the company announces its first Black Friday in the national territory, with a series of discounts.

For example, freight purchases up to R $ 40 will be free in November, with a limit of 10 purchases per consumer. The company is also announcing special coupons that will be valid until November 30.

There will be R $ 1 million in vouchers, flash offers and rewards via mini-games offered in the app. The company also released its first TV commercial, inspired by the song Baby Shark gum.

We look forward to presenting our first Shopee Black Friday shopping campaign in Brazil, which will bring more fun, entertainment and exclusive offers to consumers across the country. Since Shopee launched in Brazil last year, we’ve continued to provide a fun and engaging shopping experience, while bringing a variety of products from local and international vendors. We hope to provide the best shopping experience on Black Friday.

Further details of the action indicate that there is no minimum value to take advantage of free shipping.

During the Black Friday period, November 27-30, Felipe Piringer – Shopee Brasil Marketing Director – says customers can expect daily deals at R $ 1.99 and temporary discounts of up to 80% on selected items.

New users registered with the service receive special vouchers of up to 50% off.

Finally, the company is working with more than 30 digital influencers, as well as Samsung, who throughout November will be highlighting Shopee’s services on their social networks, including Lore Improta, Tirullipa, Munik Nunes and others.

