Singapore Wealth Management Market Report-Insights Shared In a Detailed Report with Leading Key Players: HSBC, Standard Chartered

The local HNW segment is older than their global peers, highlighting the need for wealth preservation and efficiently passing on wealth through the generations via trusts or simple inheritance planning. Other opportunities include repatriation of offshore assets and high demand for tax planning due to changes brought about by the OECDs Common Reporting Standard. One of the main challenges is the dominance of advisory asset management, which is more time consuming than offering discretionary mandates.

This report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of Singapore’s HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics, examines the allocation of HNW investors portfolios, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores their product and service demand.

Scope of this Report-

– Nearly half of male HNW investors are older than 60, compared to just under 40% of female investors. This is high for the region.

– Singapores large expat population is transient, meaning wealth managers must be able to effectively convert them to offshore clients when they leave.

– After years of waning, commodities and property will grow again in HNW portfolios.

– Few providers currently offer impact investing, despite dramatic growth in demand from the next generation of investors.

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Singapores wealth market is dominated by foreigners

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

2. SIZING AND FORECASTING

2.1. The proportion of HNW individuals in Singapore will remain relatively static

2.2. Over a thirdof Singapores liquid assets are held by HNW individuals

3. DEMOGRAPHICS

3.1. HNW entrepreneurs are a lucrative target market

3.1.1. The majority of HNW individuals have reached or are approaching retirement age

3.1.2. Earned incomeaccounts for a greater proportion of HNW wealth than entrepreneurship

3.2. Financial services and healthcarearethe main (and growing) HNW wealth generators

4. HNW EXPATS

4.1. Expats are anabove-average and growing part of the HNW market

4.1.1. Expats constitute over 31% of the local HNW market, which isnotablecompared to even other high-immigration nations

4.1.2. HNW expats from the UK and China represent an attractive target segment

4.1.3. The transient nature of the Singaporean expat market means being able to transfer an onshore relationship to an offshore one is critical

4.1.4. Auxiliary services will be useful in recruiting expats

4.1.5. Job opportunities and lifestyle factors are the biggest drivers for expats

5. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES

5.1. The lack of time and advanced investments drive uptake of advice

5.1.1. Convenient access to sophisticated investments resonates most with Singaporean HNWs

5.1.2. Singaporean HNW investors spread their wealth across 3.7 wealth managers

5.1.3. The largest proportion of HNW wealth is now kept in discretionary mandates

5.1.4. A sophisticated digitalproposition is increasingly important to attract HNW investors

5.2. Advisory and discretionaryservicesofferopportunities fortraditional wealth managers

5.2.1. The strongest growth in demand will be for discretionary and advisory asset management

5.2.2. HNW investors self-direct to retain control over their assets

6. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION PREFERENCES

6.1. A desire for further diversification will drive uptake of alternatives among HNW investors

6.1.1. Equities dominate the typical HNW portfolio, exposing it to greater volatility

6.1.2. Equities constitute almost a quarter of HNW investors managed wealth

6.1.3. Continued strength in bond and cash demand suggests caution rules in Singapore

6.1.4. Investment is driven by expected higher income or risk aversion

7. OFFSHOREINVESTMENT DRIVERS AND MOTIVATORS

7.1. HNW offshore holdings are close to par with the wider region

7.1.1. Singaporean HNW investors have been consistently offshoring two fifths of their portfolio

7.1.2. Offshore hubs with major stock markets are the main draw

7.2. The aim for better returns offshore is linked to local knowledge

7.2.1. The offshore portfolio is more skewed towards equities

8. HNW PRODUCT AND SERVICE DEMAND

8.1. HNW investors show strong demand for all advice and planning services, but financial planning is particularly sought after

8.1.2. Tax planning and social investment represent a growing opportunity

8.2. Strong market growth will drive demand for all auxiliary services

8.2.1. Demand for secured investment portfolio lending is forecast to increasethe most, as investors are betting on strong stock market performance

8.2.2. Offering philanthropy services will become more important as the next generation takesover

9. APPENDIX

9.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

9.2. Definitions

9.2.1. Affluent

9.2.2. HNW

9.2.3. Liquid assets

9.3. Methodology

9.3.1. GlobalDatas 2019 Global Wealth Managers Survey

9.3.2. Level of agreement calculation

9.3.3. Service level of demand score

9.3.4. Forecast level of demand calculation

9.4. Secondary sources

9.5. Further reading