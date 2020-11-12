Wild Pollock Market Development Status & Growth Opportunities to 2026

Wild pollock are fish found in deep Pacific and Atlantic Ocean waters. They are marine salt water fish species of the cod family gadidae. Pollock fish are of two types-Pollachius pollachius, and Pollachius virens. Wild pollock is considered as a rich nutritional fish, which has numerous vitamins and protein which help in curing heart diseases and cancer.

Wild Pollock is a flaky textured mild-flavored white fish. It is consumed in variety of forms, due to its availability in fresh whole and frozen whole, fish sticks, fresh fillets, frozen fillets, and surimi products. Availability of wild pollock in diversified platforms ranging from modern trade to online sales channel result in expansion of the global wild pollock market. Moreover, increase in penetration of retail sales augment the growth of the wild pollock market. In parallel, availability of wild pollock fish on e-commerce platforms have resulted in convenience to buy goods without any physical constraints to the consumers. Not only ease of convenience and comfort, e-commerce enables customers to deep dive for product information, prices and benefits comparison, and comprehensive value evaluation before committing purchase.

The wild pollock fish are recommended by doctors to people who are suffering from heart diseases. Wild pollock consists of high amount of omega3 fatty acid, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6. Consuming wild pollock fish reduces the cholesterol level by a huge margin, which directly prevents heart diseases. Health conscious consumers are preferring wild pollock because of its vital nutrients such as Vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and proteins. However, the most common parasite found in saltwater fish is, roundworm. Parasites such as roundworm, and tapeworm are considered harmful for human health and has been detected in wild pollock. Infected pollock from parasites can be harmful when consumed in raw and lightly preserved manner. Presence of parasites in wild pollock is expected to hamper the growth of the wild pollock market. Moreover, it is difficult for fish farmers to capture wild pollock in a bad climate. Climate can be changed in the oceans, which is unpredictable which makes it difficult for fish farmers. This hinders the growth of the wild pollock market.

The wild pollock market is segmented based on product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, it is divided into fresh whole, fresh fillets, frozen whole, frozen fillets, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, wild pollock market is classified into business to business and business to consumer. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this report are NOAA Fisheries, Marine Stewardship Council, Maruha Nichiro, Laco AS, Trident Seafood, Pacific Andes, Alaskaseafood, Nissui, Gidrostroy, and Russian Fishery.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wild pollock market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key wild pollock market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

