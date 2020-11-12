Hofmann from Gladbach injured in international match

Leipzig (AP) – Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann tore a muscle in his right thigh during the German national football team’s international test match against the Czech Republic. The DFB announced the day after the 1-0.

The 28-year-old left the DFB team hotel in Leipzig on Thursday and could no longer be available for his club in the Bundesliga and Champions League until the end of the year.

Hofmann was first treated on the sidelines after a quarter of an hour on Wednesday night. Shortly after, the attacking player signaled he couldn’t continue. After his debut against Turkey in October, the game against the Czechs was Hofmann’s second international appearance.