New tax estimate: Scholz sees the light in Corona November

Berlin (dpa) – Vice-Chancellor paints a gloomy November: the weather is bad, the restaurant and theater are closed, contact with friends and family is limited, the virus is ‘nasty’ .

“However,” says Olaf Scholz, “we are looking into the sun”. The outlook is good that Germany will weather the health and economic crisis of the corona crisis with a black eye.

Unwavering optimism, even in bad situations, is a hallmark of the SPD politician – this time, it’s backed up by forecasts from tax estimators, which were presented on Thursday. Although the pandemic is once again restricting life, federal, state and local governments can expect slightly more tax revenue over the next several years than expected in late summer. But this also remains true: the corona dent in state budgets is enormous.

The raw figures: this year, 10.6 billion euros more than expected will enter the coffers, the coming year, it will be 3.4 billion euros more. 2022 could also go better than expected.

The main reason for the cautiously positive forecast is economic development in the summer and late summer. Many companies have recovered faster than expected, and gross domestic product has not fallen as sharply as feared. For 2021, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) expects a recovery – provided the coronavirus can be prevented from spreading further.

For the candidate for chancellor of the SPD Scholz, one thing in particular made the difference: confidence. “The most important message, along with everything else, is the confidence that we will go through this difficult time together,” he said. Citizens and businesses thought things would get better. That’s why they didn’t wait for better times, but kept spending and investing money, Scholz said. It also shows that the federal government’s economic stimulus programs have worked.

But the vice-chancellor’s optimism can only badly conceal one thing: the crisis with billions of aid packages is tearing huge holes in state coffers – probably for years. For the first time since the financial crisis of 2009, tax revenues are falling this year. Estimators assume that around 71 billion euros will be received less than last year, a drop of 8.9%. Before the pandemic, experts expected tax revenue of around 845 billion euros for 2021 – now the forecast is only 776.2 billion. Scholz now considers this to be good news.

The Minister of Finance now has a little more money than he could distribute with the federal budget in the coming year. So far, he plans to take out new loans of around 96 billion euros to cushion the effects of the crisis on jobs, for example. He left the question of whether a little less debt might be needed given the tax estimate. Its draft budget is now in the hands of Parliament. He didn’t want to and couldn’t intervene, Scholz said. At the same time, however, he made it clear that planning now without new borrowing would be “irresponsible”.

The Bundestag has already approved new loans of almost 218 billion euros for the current year, mainly to finance aid programs with a reduction in VAT, a family bonus and support for hard-hit businesses. It would mean record debt. But the question of whether all the money is really needed is controversial – also because some of the aid does not flow as it was thought. It is not yet serious to say “how much money we will ultimately need,” said Scholz.

The vice-chancellor constantly insists that the federal government has the financial strength to do whatever is necessary to tackle the corona pandemic – and, if necessary, to supplement it with assistance programs. If necessary, Scholz is also ready to take on debt beyond 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) recently warned that the debt brake provided for in the Basic Law must remain the guiding principle for years to come.

Even the governess of the Union, Eckhardt Rehberg (CDU), sees it as a “big challenge”. “The federal budget remains tight. A slight additional income does not change the general picture, ”he commented on the tax estimate. The FDP therefore called for the spending to be canceled. “Instead, the Union and the SPD continue to spend this money as if there was no tomorrow,” criticized the governor Otto Fricke.

However, Scholz doesn’t want to cut back – instead he wants to make the rich more responsible, like what the left and the Greens are calling for. However, the economy warned precisely against this: “Talks about tax increases are poison in an economic crisis,” the Federation of German Industry stressed as Scholz presented his figures.