Another price level! Xiaomi announces Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in Brazil from R $ 5,999

After almost a year of betting on intermediaries in the domestic market, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, which officially landed in Brazil. The Chinese giant’s new flagships have cutting-edge specifications and little difference between them.

Xiaomi has spent virtually all of 2020 without launching high-end cellphones in Brazil, justifying the lack of demand for it or the fact that with a high dollar and all the problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic it would be impossible. to maintain the cost-benefit ratio that characterized the line. This is why models like the Poco F2 Pro and the Mi 10 range did not come to Brazil. But things have changed with the arrival of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

The devices are taking advantage of the growing demand for 5G mobile phones in Brazil, even though we only have DSS technology, present only in the more affluent areas of a few Brazilian capitals, and with frequency auctions still far away.

Mid 10T

The Mi 10T comes with the 6.67-inch notch in the upper left corner to house the single front camera in a very small cutout. Overcoming the market trend of adopting 120Hz displays, Xiaomi delivers an even smoother experience by adopting an even smoother and faster 144Hz display.

Xiaomi brings its top of the range with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, with a maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz. The model has high-speed memories and offers a single option of 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage along with 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This set is powered by a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charge, and the charger included in the box has that capacity.

In the cameras we have a 20 MP front sensor and a set of three rear lenses: a 64 MP main sensor, a 13 MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5 MP sensor with macro lens, without options. telephoto lens.

Mi 10T Pro

There are few differences between the Pro variant and the common model. So the Mi 10 Pro has the same 6.67-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The differences are mainly in the RAM, the storage in the cameras. In order, we have 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The sensors follow the trend we’ve seen in the mainline highs of 2020, which debuted with the Mi Note 10 a year ago: the main camera has 108MP, accompanied by 13MP wide-angle lenses. and macro 5MP, without telephoto option.

Technical specifications

Mid 10T

6.67 “IPS LCD display, Full HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio Panel with circular notch and 144Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB UFS 3.1 storage camera 20 MP Three rear cameras 64 MP main sensor, size f / 1.89 and 1 / 1.7 “13 MP sensor with wide angle lens and 123 ° field of view 5 MP sensor with macro lens 5000 mAh battery for 33W at charging fast Side biometric reader integrated with Android 10 power button under MIUI 12 interface

Mi 10T Pro

6.67 “IPS LCD display, Full HD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio Panel with circular notch and 144 Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8 GB LPDDR5 128 GB RAM and 256 GB camera front UFS 3.1 20 MP Three rear cameras 108 MP main sensor with OIS, f / 1.69 and 1 / 1.7 “13 MP sensor with wide angle lens and 123 ° field of view 5 MP sensor with macro lens Battery of 5000 mAh 33W fast charging support Side biometric reader built into Android 10 power button under MIUI 12 interface

Price and availability

If in the international market Xiaomi has presented the Mi 10T line as its flagship product focused on the cost-benefit ratio, it is positioned here as a real top of the range, with prices that deviate from the norm that has always characterized Xiaomi in Brazil, but which we have already analyzed when the company completed a year of domestic operation.

The Mi 10T version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB will be sold for R $ 5,999.99. The Mi 10T Pro model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB will be found for R $ 6,999.99. This amount is promotional and after the period the amounts will be R $ 6499

and R $ 7,899, with 8% discount for cash payments. The Mi 10T is available in Cosmic Black (black) and Lunar Silver (gray). The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, comes in Lunar Silver (gray), Aurora Blue (blue) and Cosmic Black (black).

Discover our practical experience of the new top of the range from Xiaomi, made with our partners HD Blog.

