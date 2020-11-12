Ljubomir Stanisic to make actor debut in new SIC series

“O Clube” will debut this month on OPTO, SIC’s new streaming service.

The chef is now also an actor.

Directly from “The Nightmare in the Kitchen” for fiction. Chef Ljubomir Stanisic is making his acting debut in “O Clube,” a SIC series that will feature OPTO, the streaming service that will launch on November 24. The series will be broadcast on the platform before reaching the gate of the Paço de Arcos channel.

“The Club” is inspired by the stories of the porter of Elefante Branco, in Lisbon, to present us a series of characters of the city at night. The chef who started his television career on the “Masterchef” will participate in the series. And the first image is already circulating online.

Sara Matos, Filipa Areosa, Carolina Torres, Vera Kolodzig, Margarida Vila-Nova, Luana Piovani, Sharam Diniz, Vera Moura, Vítor Norte, José Raposo, João Baptista and Vitor Alves da Silva are some of the other names already confirmed in the casting of a story that SIC kept under wraps.

After being hired by TVI, the chef now takes a new facet of his career by making his debut in a fiction production.