Best high-end phone to buy | November 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Best Android of 2020 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max – Fastest phone Samsung Galaxy S20 – Most compact with 120 Hz display ASUS ROG Phone 3 – Best for gaming Motorola Edge Plus – Snapdragon 865 connection and 5G

Are you looking for a cell phone in a different price range?

If you are looking for the best phone to buy without worrying about the price, here we list the best devices in the domestic market. The selection was made keeping in mind who wants a smartphone that is suitable for any type of task and that offers a more advanced package than the intermediate models.

The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to bring together the best options here from R $ 2,200. Remembering that prices vary frequently, so some models may end up slipping out of the price range a bit, but this normalizes over time.

BEST CELL PHONE

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Looking for the best phone to buy, regardless of the value? The best we’ve tested in 2020, so far, was the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It has a premium finish, the best display we’ve ever seen, high quality sound, great performance, the battery lasts well and your cameras are the best.

Plus, there are several extras with the S Pen, which has even evolved and is as nimble as the Apple Stylus. You can control various features of the Note 20 Ultra remotely and you will also get improved multitasking with Samsung Dex which has evolved and now works on TVs over Wi-Fi. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the most expensive on our list, but that’s what it offers the most complete experience.

OTHER OPTIONS

Samsung galaxy s20

Of the three smartphones in the S20 family, the cheapest is just the most interesting. It has similar performance to the more expensive, its battery pays more than the Plus (due to the smaller screen) and the photographic quality is also similar to that of the more expensive model. So why invest in Plus? Only if you insist on a bigger screen.

If you’re only interested in the 120Hz display, it doesn’t matter which one you choose. The same games that run on the cheaper ones are the same ones that run at 120 fps on Ultra. In addition, it is the most compact cell phone in our guide, being the most suitable for those who avoid bricks.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

The ROG Phone II was the best gaming phone we tested last year and its successor recently hit the domestic market, being an even more powerful version. The new generation brings the Snapdragon 865 Plus with up to 12 GB of RAM. All the power of this hardware will be harnessed by the 144 Hz AMOLED display to run games at up to 144 fps.

The cameras have evolved in resolution and quality, allowing to record in 8K and 4K up to 120 fps. Asus has kept the 6000 mAh battery from the previous model, which is among the best in terms of autonomy of the advanced models. The new one can be expected to also feature great battery life with excellent gaming performance.

Motorola Edge Plus

The Motorola Edge Plus is the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 865 to officially arrive in Brazil. In addition to bringing high-end hardware from Qualcomm, it is already prepared for 5G internet. If you are planning to invest in a cell phone to be used for several years and already want to be prepared for the future and don’t like Samsung’s Exynos, this would be the best bet.

Its performance is not superior to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which we list as the best buy, but its battery pays even more, even with the screen in 90Hz mode. In general, it’s a good phone, but it has a very high price. Still, it’s cheaper than the most advanced iPhone on sale in Brazil.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Want the fastest cell phone with long battery life? The choice therefore fell on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it has the best 60Hz screen on the market, its sound is very powerful and quality, and it always takes great photos, fighting head-on with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and coming out even better in selfies.

IOS also stands out for its superior fluidity compared to its rivals with Android. It not only outperforms ROG Phone 2 in gaming performance thanks to rival ASUS’s 120Hz display that lets you enjoy plenty of games at 120fps. Even though Samsung extended support for Android updates to three years, Apple is still the update queen.

Which one to buy?

What can we conclude after all this? If speed is more important, regardless of the price, go for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you don’t want to use iOS, the Note 20 Ultra is the best Android of the year. For gamers, the ROG Phone 3 is by far the best option, but if you find it too big, you might prefer the S20 which has a 120Hz display.

Finally, we have the Motorola Edge Plus with 5G connection more affordable than the Note 20 Ultra which is still very expensive. The Motorola model is interesting and its price drops every week.