Windows Embedded Standard 7 is discontinued, ESU program is offered

Windows 7 will no longer be supported as of January this year. It is clear that PCs in this environment will no longer receive patches and security updates.

This situation is particularly problematic for machines connected to the Internet. However, Microsoft offers a solution while waiting to upgrade to Windows 10. Maintenance is still possible but requires payment to register for the ESU program. ESU is the contraction of Extended Security Updates. It is only available for businesses.

Windows 7 hasn’t been the only operating system in this situation for several weeks. The software giant has also given up Windows Embedded Standard 7. The farewell took place on October 13th. Affected devices will be asked to upgrade to Windows 10 IoT.

About that, Redmond specifies

“Windows Embedded Standard 7 reached the end of support on October 13, 2020. Since devices with Windows Embedded Standard 7 no longer receive any updates, we recommend that you migrate to Windows 10 IoT as soon as possible. ”

Knowing that this situation can be problematic, the company recalls that Windows Embedded Standard 7 devices can still receive security patches if they subscribe to the ESU program.

Windows Embedded Standard 7, paid maintenance is possible

This paid solution offers maintenance until October 2023. On the other hand, the price of the subscription increases every year.

“If you haven’t been able to migrate in time, Microsoft offers the ESU program as a last resort. This paid program ensures that your devices receive critical and critical security updates for up to three years. In the case of Windows Embedded Standard 7, it will end on October 10, 2023. “

Note that an abandoned operating system is not recommended. Whether they are built-in devices or desktops, the lack of security patches is problematic. This means that not all vulnerabilities discovered will ever be patched.