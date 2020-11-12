iPhone SE (2020) Updated DxOMark Score and Records Increase in Overall Value

Update (12/11/2020) – JS

Almost five months after the photo quality review process in DxOMark’s specialist lab, the new version of the iPhone SE has made an update to the device’s overall camera scan. , recording an increase in the overall average after posting the mobile phone score on the zoom mode, as well as how to check the performance of photos and videos

According to DxOMark’s most recent finding, the device managed to achieve the overall score of 103, with 108 in photos, 23 in zoom and 105 in video. This is due to the fact that the exposure is more precise, as well as the color delivered in the photographic results, information that is good differentials for those looking for a cell phone with an attractive price and with these capture resources.

Autofocus is also faster and ranks among the best, in this price range, that have already passed the test bench, showing that Apple has managed to do a good job even on the cheapest model launched in 2020. .

While filming, he also exhibited improvements in stabilization and exposure, which is very important for those who like to use the cell phone to record continuously, especially on social media. The zoom performance also ended up being inferior which ended up directly influencing the score, but it even manages to give interesting results at short distances, but it can have some noticeable noise in photos.

Original text (06/26/2020)

Launched two months ago on the global market, the new iPhone SE is a smartphone that is difficult to categorize because it offers powerful hardware while reducing its manufacturing and selling price to a minimum by adopting an old design with updates. minor of the camera set.

That said, the model now goes through DxOMark’s analysis showing that this is exactly what you can expect for the price: a $ 399 device (which turns into R $ 3,699 on Apple’s website. Brazil) with good improvements over the iPhone 8, which the body inherits, but not the photo sensors.

Apple May 31

Apple May 18

In 2017, when the iPhone 8 launched, DxOMark’s camera review credited the device with 92 points (still based on the old criteria). Three years later, the new iPhone SE arrives with 101 points for the rear camera, 103 for photos and 98 for videos.

Although it is the originator of the big high-performance models of 2020, it should be noted that this is a device designed to be inexpensive and will not feature multiple rear cameras or the best sensors on the market. today. But for its overseas price range, the model surprises compared to similarly priced models like the Pixel 3a, Galaxy A51, and Motorola One Hyper.









Knowing its limitations, such as the lack of dedicated lenses for wide-angle and telephoto photography, the iPhone SE’s only rear camera performs very decently by providing “a good job with exposure and colors”, reveals the website, with detail well preserved in exterior photographs.

“Exposure is good in most lighting conditions, with excellent dynamic range ensuring high contrast and well exposed scenes, with very well controlled highlights and good dark area recovery.”

The website also claims that the color reproduction is good, although it is a bit warmer outside compared to the iPhone 11. Even indoors, the camera software can balance with it. Accurate white balance, keeping colors consistent. and good saturation.











Offering the essentials for someone who wants to stay in the Apple ecosystem and not pay a lot for it, the new iPhone SE arrives with updated hardware offering an IP67-certified A13 Bionic chip, up to 256GB of storage. , but practically retains the cameras of the iPhone 8, which has improvements thanks to the updated software and the new processor.

DxOMark points out that the iPhone SE is excellent at the basics, with excellent exposure, colors and dynamic range, and good detail retention. Obviously not as good as the iPhone 11, especially in low light, it also doesn’t offer the versatility of a bundle with two other auxiliary cameras, but it does provide the essentials so that people aren’t disappointed.







TudoCelular already has an analysis of the new iPhone SE produced and several comparisons between different models which you can check out in the list below.

The Apple iPhone SE is available at FastShop for R $ 2,789. The average cost-benefit ratio is the best model in this price range. To see the 4 other offers, click here.

(updated Nov 12, 2020, 11:34 a.m.)