Shock video of the hospital: Corona alarm in southern Italy

Rome (AP) – Shock video from a Naples hospital and the jump over one million corona cases are prompting new alarm calls in Italy.

A patient has been found dead in the bathroom in the port city of Naples in southern Italy. Video footage that media reports show of the emergency room incident sparked backlash across the country on Thursday. There was also a hallway overflowing with hospital beds.

“The photos of the patient found dead at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples are shocking,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening. “In Naples and in many parts of Campania, the situation is out of control.” There are reports of people in the Gulf of Naples area being treated in the car in parking lots. Others would have to wait far too long to be taken to hospital, he wrote.

Officials at Cardarelli Hospital have promised an investigation into the circumstances of the death. The hospital is working under a lot of pressure, but the situation is not out of control, he said. The director of the clinic, Giuseppe Longo, assured Thursday, according to the Ansa news agency, that all patients could be treated appropriately. Regional Minister Francesco Boccia said the video footage was shameful for all responsible. At the same time, in a TV interview on broadcaster La7, he pointed out that too many people with mild corona symptoms go to the hospital instead of being treated at home.

The Mediterranean country with its 60 million inhabitants surpassed the mark of one million corona cases on Wednesday. At the same time, 623 people have died within 24 hours in connection with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. The last time there was such a high number of casualties in Italy during the first Corona wave in bad phase in early April.

During the first wave of the virus, the north, and in particular Lombardy, was mainly affected. There is the city of Bergamo, where hospitals and cemeteries were completely overcrowded in the spring. Images of coffins emerging from the city in military trucks traveled the world.

Currently, however, many other parts of Italy are heavily affected by the second corona wave. This time around, the poor regions of southern Italy are also seeing high levels of infection. This includes Campania, where there were around 3,000 new cases a day recently. The virus hit the hardest this time in Lombardy. The hospital system in the north is considered to be much better than that in southern Italy. However, experts in parts of the country have also reported that the contagion curve has flattened in recent days – this gives hope.

Due to the different regional locations, the government in Rome recently divided the country into three risk areas in the fight against the pandemic. More than half of the 20 regions were designated as red or orange areas. In red zones – including Lombardy and Piedmont to the north and Calabria to the south – partial lockdowns with exit restrictions apply.

The city of Naples and Campania as a whole have been classified as a moderate risk area (yellow) by the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Several politicians had sharply criticized him in recent days and warned of the collapse of hospitals. After the shock video from Naples, there were signals that Rome wanted to re-examine the situation.