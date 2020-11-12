Mercado Livre announces the opening of five additional distribution centers in Brazil

This week, we saw Amazon’s announcement of the opening of three more logistics centers in Brazil – in three different states – which are expected to meet demand for Prime deliveries from the US retailer’s subscription service. Now, its Argentinian competitor in Brazil, Mercado Livre, has followed the same path and has announced that it will open five more distribution warehouses in the country.

According to the company, the five new centers will start operating in early 2021 and will be spread across three Brazilian states: Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Of the five warehouses, four will operate according to the execution model: there will be two units in Cajamar, São Paulo State, one in Extrema, Minas Gerais and the other in Celso Ramos, Santa Catarina. In this modality, the partner sellers leave their products at the distribution center even before the sales and Mercado Livre is responsible for separating, packaging and sending the items to consumers.

The fifth warehouse, located in the city of Guarulhos, São Paulo, is strategically located near the city’s international airport and will operate in a “cross-docking” system, in which the platform’s partner supplier keeps the products and manages its stocks until the moment of sale, when Mercado Livre then collects the units for distribution to customers.

Currently, the free market delivers in 2 days to 80% of buyers in Brazil and the company also points out that 70% of buyers always receive their orders the next day in full delivery mode.

With the new warehouses, the free market will have seven distribution centers in Brazil and there is still the promise of opening 13,500 new logistics jobs by the end of next year.