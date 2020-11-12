“The Liberator”: the new animated series from Netflix to try

This production has all the elements that lead us to revisit the stories of very real heroes of WWII.

Heroes and real drawings.

Animation seldom felt so raw and real. It took us a while to get here, but we couldn’t have got there better. It has been a century since visionary Max Fleischer patented rotoscopic animation. The technical term can be scary, but it’s something we’ve all learned to identify. There was a time, in the early days of cinema, when the first animations just seemed disjointed. The idea might be good, well drawn on paper, but it was not easy to put something like that on the screen (in motion).

It was then that Fleischer invented a device that changed everything. The rotoscope made it possible to draw on real elements. This is how clumsy dolls gave way to dynamic sequences. If you’ve seen characters from Betty Boop’s day dance like human beings, it’s because they were dancing human beings who were the basis of the drawing.

The technique has evolved over time, has had applications in video games, film and television. “A Scanner Darkly”, with Keanu Reeves, stood out in detail. Amazon Prime Video’s recent “Undone” series, ditto. In “The Liberator”, we find the most recent technological development, the Trioscope. And it’s a feast for the eyes.

The new Netflix mini-series, launched this Wednesday, November 11, plunges us into the fog, at the beginnings of a 500-day odyssey, from Italy to the Dachau concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Europe. Although relatively short, the tension of the opening scene has something of a “Saving Private Ryan” about it. But the best reference here to take into account is “Band of Brothers” (“Brothers in Arms”, in the Portuguese title), this prodigious miniseries with a label of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and HBO, launched almost two years ago. decades.

Here we will meet the Thunderbirds, an Oklahoma company that brought together American cowboys, Native Americans and naturalized Mexicans. The motto is given very early: it is a group of men who could not sit at a bar at the same table in their country of origin but who arrived in Europe in 1943 ready to fight, and s’ you had to die, side by side.

It’s a very real story told in “The Liberator: A 500-Day Odyssey of a WWII Soldier,” a book written by Alex Kershaw that tells what happened to these men. Jeb Stuart, screenwriter for “Die Hard”, brought history to the world of fiction. The project even went initially to Canal História but was shortened (from eight to four episodes), to save money and allow it to see the light of day. This animation technique is impressive in its realism, but it can also be expensive. Fortunately, “The Liberator” has found a safe haven on Netflix.

“The Liberator” is now available on Netflix.

The cast includes names like Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez or Michael Shaeffer. These are the faces and bodies behind the animation work. They are part of this company led by Felix Sparks (Bradley James), the captain who managed to make these men a group capable of leaving his mark in the most important conflict in the history of mankind.

In the history of American fiction, the American defeat in the Vietnam War has inspired some of the darkest and most brutal creations. From “Apocalypse Now” to “Born to Kill”, it was war that served as the benchmark to portray the most traumatic, violent and disturbing side of a war scenario. For the United States, Vietnam has become an absurd and humiliating conflict. These veterans were not greeted as heroes, for years he was not even taught in schools.

The victory against the Nazis in Europe, however, allowed the other side. It wasn’t just for the victory, but against who it was and the threat they posed to the world. World War II also made possible some of the most interesting creations of this side of men who had to be heroes in extreme situations.

Perhaps no series has encapsulated this as well as “Band of Brothers”. There was union between men, whether in the ruins of a house, on a road in the middle of nowhere, or in a hole in the snow. These men fought against something, but mostly they did it for their colleague next door. It was all about camaraderie, being together bigger than they would be individually.

“The Liberator” follows this second tradition. We can expect conversations about what courage is, not as an ideal wave but as a useful tool when everyday life is violent and death is still present. We can expect sacrifices, losses and achievements. All punctuated by scenes loaded with tension and action in the middle of a fight. The idea is that these men, no matter where they came from, got there together and could only survive the war together. This is how they fought. This is how they did their part to secure the defeat of the Nazis. This is how we will see them in “The Liberator”.

All four 45-minute episodes of the mini-series are now available on Netflix.