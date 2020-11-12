Vettel’s “good memories” of Istanbul

Istanbul (AP) – At the end of his sobering Ferrari farewell tour, Sebastian Vettel had only good thoughts of better times.

He can’t wait to return to Istanbul after a nine-year hiatus, and the Heppenheimer has many “fond memories” of Turkey. In 2006, the 33-year-old first made headlines with the fastest time in his first Formula 1 training session as the youngest driver in history. Five years later he won the race on his way to his second World Championship title in Red Bull.

It was the last event so far in 2011 before Turkey was no longer playing a role in the calendar. Only the Corona crisis and the emergency schedule of the racing series make the Grand Prix on the Bosphorus on Sunday (11:10 a.m. / RTL and Sky) possible again. And while Vettel took pole position and won almost ten years ago, the reality is now completely different. In the fourth round from the end of the season it’s probably about getting some decent points again, while Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes can perfect his seventh world title and catch up with record champion Michael Schumacher.

“If he wins this weekend, it won’t be a surprise. The moment will not be remembered, but the performance will be remembered, “Vettel said at a press conference. As Hamilton goes to applaud once again, his former permanent rival wrestles with himself. “I can’t be happy with where I am,” Vettel said in a self-critical tone.

Along with Hamilton and Kimi Räikkönen, he is one of only three active drivers to have won in Turkey. Knowing the route should be a little advantage. Since completely different cars were being driven at the time, this is not decisive. Especially since Vettel is still unable to face the current Ferrari. As 14th in the World Cup, the Hessian had a poor sixth and final season at Scuderia with a meager 18 points. He can’t wait to switch to Aston Martin next year.

“I think there is something else for me. I can’t wait to be there, ”said Vettel. Despite the current problems, his new employer firmly believes in the skills of the 53-time Grand Prix winner. “I don’t think he’s forgotten how to do it and how to move a Formula 1 car fast,” Vettel’s new team boss Otmar Szafnauer said in the “In the Fast Lane” podcast: “He is a four-time world champion with an excellent Work Ethics. “The German knows” what it takes to become a world champion team and a champion. We are therefore eager to learn from him ”.

In recent months, Vettel has often seemed disillusioned as he could barely show his skills on the track and has no chance in the duel with his young team rival Charles Leclerc (23). But Vettel is certainly not an abandoned model, his new boss said ahead of the trip to Istanbul. “Seb is now 33 years old and we must not forget that Formula 1 drivers are not yet past their prime at this age,” Szafnauer stressed: “They are probably even in great shape or still improving.”

One example is Hamilton, who at 35 drives with such confidence in the top Mercedes that no one can hurt him. Double world champion Fernando Alonso will even return to Formula 1 at Renault in 2021 at the age of 39, and Raikkonen (41) will also remain loyal to the premier class of motorsport. It is enough to put Vettel back “mentally in good shape,” Szafnauer said. It is also the fact that he “feels less pressure with us than with Ferrari,” said the Romanian. “99 percent is a matter of the head.”

All of this is still in the future. In Istanbul, Vettel initially expects a course “which will be very fun”. There was also a defining moment there in 2010 when the German collided with teammate Mark Webber in the Red Bull and was kicked off the track. The crash had a lasting effect on the relationship between the two and from there, created a very strained relationship. In sporting terms, however, Vettel emerged victorious and went on to win his world title for the racing team.