Smartphones with Unisoc Tiger T7520 5G are expected to hit the market in 2021

Presented at the end of February by Unisoc as the last bet of the smartphone market, the Tiger T7520 had already confirmed in mid-July that production would start this year, thus allowing its partners to embark it and offer 5G to its customers. .

Now, we have finally had more information on the possibility of seeing devices reaching the mainstream market, thanks to an interview given by Zhou Chen, the executive vice president of UNISOC, to Sina Tech, officially confirming that new smartphones with the integrated solution will be visible. next year.

According to the executive, devices that will have the UNISOC Tiger T7520 5G will begin mass production in 2021, but there is no certainty as to the availability of the devices, which means we can see them coming in early. year as only in the second half.

It should be remembered that, as soon as Unisoc made the Tiger Tiger T7520 official, Hisense revealed the F50 5G as the first device on the market to bet on the solution presented by the Chinese company formerly known as Spreadtrum Communications.

With this, Unisoc should officially start competing in the already competitive market for 5G devices, which already has Qualcomm, Samsung (Exynos line) and Huawei (Kirin line), which will certainly be able to favor users with obtaining more costly handsets. low in new technologies.

It should be remembered that in the Brazilian market, some manufacturers are partnering with Unisoc to bring more affordable devices, which means that it would not be surprising that at some point in the future we also make it happen here. .