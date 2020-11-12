Neon 240 and Neon 360, two new AIO aRGB watercooling from Super Flow

Parallel to the announcement of the Neon 122 cooler, Super Flower is launching two water cooling devices, the Neon 240 and the Neon 360. These are so-called AIO solutions.

These Neon 240 and Neon 360 are turnkey liquid cooling. Obviously they offer a closed and operational cycle. Autonomous, they do not require any special maintenance. Their names indicate two different sizes for the cooler. The Neon 240 is equipped with a cooler compatible with two 120mm fans versus three for the Neon 360.

Neon 240 and Neon 360, details.

The Waterbloc is equipped with a copper base topped by a second generation double chamber pump. It ensures the circulation of the fluid in the circuit. The latter is based on two flexible tubes and a cooler that is supported by thin sinusoidal aluminum fins. Each 120 mm impeller fan between 800 and 1800 rpm. At full speed it provides 46 CFM of airflow with a noise level of 29.7 dBA. We do not have any information about static pressure.

ARGB backlighting is present on the fans and the waterblock.

On the compatibility side, we support the AM4, LGA1200, LGA115x and LGA2066 sockets. The Neon 360 also supports TR4 and sTRX4.

The package comes with an RGB controller and a wireless remote control.