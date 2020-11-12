Xiaomi subsidiary Huami to launch new smartwatch under Zepp brand in China

In August of the same year, Huami – a subsidiary of Xiaomi responsible for the Chinese company’s Amazfit line of wearable devices – released a new smartwatch model under its newly acquired Zepp brand. The smartwatch entered the market under the name Amazfit Zepp E with two versions: one with its round body and the other square.

Now the company has announced another wearable model, which will be announced in its home country on November 18. The watch will hit the Zepp Z line market and has already won an ad video on Chinese social network Weibo. It is not possible to embed the video in this article, however it is possible to watch the teaser via this link.

The first watch in the Amazfit Zepp Z line will feature a circular dial, popular with several watches already launched by Huami – such as the Amazfit GTR, Amazfit Pace and Amazfit Verge, for example. Your body will most likely be metal, while your bracelet should be leather. Finally, according to the teaser, you can see that the watch will have three physical buttons positioned on the right side of the wearable.

The Zepp brand – in addition to launching new models of Huami watches – also used its name to rename the smartphone app used to pair the company’s wearable devices. In addition, according to reports, Huami intends to continue to focus on the Amazfit brand to launch more wearable models, while Zepp will focus more on the personal well-being of users.

So far, there are no predictions for the official arrival of the new Huami watch line on the market, nor even its expansion into markets outside of China.