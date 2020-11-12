Sci-Tech

With Neon 122, Super Flower presents its first RGB tower cooler

rej November 12, 2020

Super Flower, known for its power supplies, presents its first Ventirad, the Neon 122. In tower format, it is equipped with a 120 mm fan and benefits from RGB lighting.

The Neon 122 is Super Power’s first processor heat sink. We find an approach known from a tower format. The set is equipped with a 120 mm fan and uses several heat pipes. It shows dimensions of 127 mm x 156 mm x 76 mm with a weight of 700 g.

Super Flower Neon 122 Venti wheel

Neon 122, details

The machine has a base that dissipates its heat with four copper heat pipes with a diameter of 6 mm. You are in direct contact with the processor.

Super Flower Neon 122 Venti wheel

A set of thin aluminum fins dissipates the “calories” supported by a 120mm fan. It turbines between 800 and 1800 rpm and ensures a maximum air flow of 38.5 CFM with a noise level of 23 dBA.

Super Flower Neon 122 Venti wheel

RGB backlighting is involved. It touches the fan but also the cooler with a silicone cover and a nice brushed aluminum plate. A set of 32 addressable RGB LEDs counteracts 8 on the fan.

Super Flower announces a maximum heat dissipation of 120 watts. We have no information about our tariff. This Neon 122 supports Intel LGA 115x, 1366, 775, 2011, 2066 and AMD AM4, AM3 +, AM3, AM2 +, AM2, FM2 +, FM2 and FM1 jacks.

rej

Related Articles

November 6, 2020
5

Myoglobin Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Singulex, Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

November 8, 2020
14

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Business Opportunities & Growth Segmented By Prominent Players-GOLD STANDARD DIAGNOSTICS, OSANG Healthcare, BioFire Diagnostics, PromoCell GmbH, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

November 2, 2020
5

Global Bearing Ball Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

November 8, 2020
7

Global Cleansing Oil Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Bioderma, Inoherb, Laneige, Avene, DHC, Fancl, etc.

Close