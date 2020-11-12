Estimator: Tax revenue in 2021 slightly higher than forecast

Berlin (dpa) – Despite the current Corona crisis and repeated threats of restrictions, federal, state and local governments can expect slightly higher tax revenues next year than expected.

Tax estimators expect around € 3.4 billion more to flow into the coffers in 2021 than expected in September. The Ministry of Finance announced it Thursday in Berlin. 2022 could also go better than expected.

The fact remains that the corona crisis with aid programs worth billions of dollars is tearing huge holes in the state coffers. For the first time since the financial crisis of 2009, tax revenues are falling this year. Estimates assume that in 2020 around 71 billion euros less than last year will enter, a decrease of 8.9%. However, experts are no longer as pessimistic as they were at the end of the summer – at the time, they calculated ten billion euros less.

For the coming year, assessors are now forecasting tax revenue of 776.2 billion euros – before the pandemic, they expected around 845 billion for the same period. It is clear: the pandemic will continue to weigh on households for many years to come.

The tax estimate is an important basis for the ongoing federal budget deliberations for the coming year, as it shows how much money there is to distribute. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has so far planned to take out new loans of around 96 billion euros to cushion the effects of the crisis on jobs, for example. However, this will only work if the Bundestag again suspends the debt brake in the Basic Law.

For the current year, the Bundestag has already approved new loans of almost € 218 billion – mainly to finance aid programs with reduced VAT, family bonuses and support for hard-hit businesses. This is almost five times more debt than in the previous record year of debt of 2010 during the financial crisis. The majority of loans are due to be repaid within 20 years from 2023.

Vice-Chancellor Scholz insists again and again that the federal government has the financial strength to do whatever is necessary to bring the corona pandemic under control and to mitigate its economic consequences. “If necessary, we can add again,” he told the Germany news channel. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) recently warned that the debt brake must remain the guiding principle for years to come.

The government’s economic forecasts are an essential basis for the tax estimate. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier recently raised his expectations for 2020 slightly – so less is not as important as expected. The CDU politician expects a recovery in 2021 – provided the virus can prevent further spread. However, it will likely take until early 2022 before the old and strong level is reached again.

The tax assessment working group actually meets twice a year, in the spring and in the fall. Due to the difficult-to-estimate corona pandemic, assessors had inserted an extraordinary forecast in September. The committee includes experts from the Federal Government, the five main economic research institutes, the Federal Statistical Office, the Bundesbank, the Expert Council for the Evaluation of Economic Development in Germany, representatives of the ministries of state and municipal finances.