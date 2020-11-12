NuLab: Nubank opens new engineering center focused on racial inclusion in Salvador

Nubank is increasingly focusing on amplifying strategies focused on increasing diversity, as well as racial inclusion within the company. So much so that fintech recently announced the opening of a new “Nulab” in Salvador, Bahia, where it will be possible to attract new talents from the region and train them to, in the future, even do part of society.

According to the company, there was an initial investment of 20 million reais to implement this action plan to promote ethnic and racial diversity inside and outside the company, a plan which aims to fight racism, which has already been handled by the group. of militant employees of the black movement.

“We have learned a lot in the past few weeks from conversations we have had inside and outside of Nubank. We understand our responsibility to accelerate change and we are happy to take our first steps on this very important and urgent program to combat structural racism. We know that the road is very long, and that our contribution is modest. But we are aware of the importance of accelerating, ”says David Vélez, founder and CEO of the company.

This is a new step for Nubank in partnership with institutions specializing in the fight against racism, including the Instituto Identidades do Brasil (ID_BR), which has as one of its foundations the campaign “Yes to racial equality. ”, The result of a survey conducted by the company in recent weeks to learn how to proceed to make the company an inclusive environment.

When carrying out the selection processes, Nubank also undertakes to analyze the diversity and inclusion indicators, in addition to launching a page that will measure the social impact of this initiative over the long term, bringing even more transparency. so that the company can clarify the way it has acted to give diversity within the company.