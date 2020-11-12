Fermented Non-Dairy Beverages Market Forecast to 2027 – Lifeway Foods, Inc., Danone SA, BOM BOM Brands, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé S.A, Good Karma Foods, Inc., Fentimans

Fermentation is an age-old form of food bio-preservation, which also improves the nutritional content of foods. Non-dairy fermented beverages are those made from cereals and are particularly popular in the tropical regions. The natural microbial components are used to ferment grains such as maize, wheat, oats, barely, millet, and rye which are further heated, mashed, or filtered. These beverages include Boza, Togwa, Kvass, Amazake, Pozol, kombucha, and others.

Developed society has become more health-conscious and adaptive to healthy diets, particularly owing to the rise in obesity epidemic. This has increased the focus of consumers on functional food and beverages which are low in calories and deliver nutrition to improve health. In addition, consumers’ willingness to pay a premium price for forti?ed products have created a positive impact on the fermented nondairy market due to increase in disposable income in developing countries. Social taboo or simply personal preference leads to reduced consumption of fermented dairy beverages with the soaring number of individuals adopting veganism due to factors such as cultural or religious restrictions. This positively impacts the consumption of nondairy fermented beverages by these consumers. However, low awareness regarding non-dairy fermented beverages in developing regions could hamper the growth of the market.

Ingredient exploration and development through expanding technological capabilities will lead to potential functional product innovation. Products with functional claims have witnessed approximately 28% growth per year (Leatherhead, 2011). This can be viewed as an opportunity for further growth and expansion by the manufacturers.

The market is segmented based on source, type, distribution channel, and region. Based on source, it is classified on fruits, vegetables, cereals, and others. Based on type, it is categorized into dairy free drinkable yogurts, fermented soft drinks, fermented juices, and non-dairy kefir. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Lifeway Foods, Inc., Danone SA, BOM BOM Brands, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A, The Boston Beer Company, Good Karma Foods, Inc., Fentimans, and GT’S LIVING FOODS.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the fermented non-dairy beverages market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of fermented non-dairy beverages and its sources.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

