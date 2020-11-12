Banco Inter announces the supply of solar energy with discounts on the electricity bill in MG

Banco Inter has already announced several new features in 2020, including a children’s credit card. Now something really out of the picture has been launched: solar power. Yes, Inter will provide solar power to MG and also give discounts on the electricity bill to those who buy the offer. See how it will work.

The new service will be called Inter Energia and will operate first in the state of Minas Gerais in areas served by Cemig, although the bank has already said the initiative is expected to hit other parts of the country soon.

The novelty certainly draws attention to the practical aspect, since the partnership with Alsol Energia, specializing in the distribution of energy from renewable sources. Thus, it is not necessary to do any work or install solar panels in the residence. Alson owns solar power generation farms, ensuring the cheapest electricity supply.

Inter’s idea is to replace some of the conventional energy with renewable energy in homes, which reduces the value of the bill and also allows the customer to be exempt from certain taxes normally charged.

If you have any doubts about the values ​​and how the contract is concluded, simply go to the Inter Energia website via the link below, where you can run a simulation to find out how much you will save:

According to Inter, savings can reach up to 15%, but that depends a lot on the consumption profile of each residence. It should be noted that the use depends on the approval of the bank, which starts the supply within 60 days.

The cancellation is without fines or loyalty and the invoice is automatically debited from the account, in addition to including the value of the conventional business in a single charge to facilitate payment.