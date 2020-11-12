Neon 122, Super Flower unveils its first RGB Comingad tower

Super Flower, known for its power supplies, presents its first Ventirad, the Neon 122. In tower format, it is equipped with a 120 mm fan and benefits from RGB lighting.

The Neon 122 is Super Power’s first processor heat sink. We find an approach known from a tower format. The set is equipped with a 120 mm fan and uses several heat pipes. It shows dimensions of 127 mm x 156 mm x 76 mm with a weight of 700 g.

Neon 122, details

The machine has a base that dissipates its heat with four copper heat pipes with a diameter of 6 mm. You are in direct contact with the processor.

A set of thin aluminum fins dissipates the “calories” supported by a 120mm fan. It turbines between 800 and 1800 rpm and ensures a maximum air flow of 38.5 CFM with a noise level of 23 dBA.

RGB backlighting is involved. It touches the fan but also the cooler with a silicone cover and a nice brushed aluminum plate. A set of 32 addressable RGB LEDs counteracts 8 on the fan.

Super Flower announces a maximum heat dissipation of 120 watts. We have no information about our tariff. This Neon 122 supports Intel LGA 115x, 1366, 775, 2011, 2066 and AMD AM4, AM3 +, AM3, AM2 +, AM2, FM2 +, FM2 and FM1 jacks.