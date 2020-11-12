Former FA boss also resigns as FIFA vice-president

London (dpa) – After his resignation as president of the English Football Association (FA), Greg Clarke has also resigned as vice-president of the world association FIFA.

It is the result of a conversation between Clarke and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, announced the European Football Union, which sends its main members to the world association. Clarke will resign from his role as UEFA’s representative on the FIFA Council on his proposal.

The 63-year-old announced his resignation from his post as FA president on Tuesday. He drew the consequences of verbal missteps, for which he later apologized. Clarke said he regretted his “unacceptable words” to the UK Parliament, with which he had done football a disservice.

In a House of Commons committee, Clarke had spoken of “colored” footballers rather than black. Also, he said of the association’s technology department that many more people from South Asia than from the Caribbean work there because they have different career interests. Clarke had also drawn criticism with his statements about sexuality.