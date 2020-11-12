Samsung announces promotions for first sales of S20 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 2

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the new Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Anyone who opts for the company’s postpaid plan can get discounts at the company’s physical stores across the country.

For example, in the Vivo Família 140 GB with 12-month loyalty plan, the new foldable Samsung goes for R $ 9,599 in cash, or in 12 installments of R $ 800. As part of a Samsung campaign, smartphone buyers are getting a Galaxy Watch 3 and the new Galaxy Buds Live headphones. In this package, the price is much more attractive to secure the second generation of the hybrid cell phone.

As is becoming common among operators, those who use their old smartphone can still get a bonus of up to R $ 2000 through the Vivo Renova program. What the company pays, however, seems a little outrageous. The original Galaxy Fold, for example, launched for R $ 13,000 in Brazil, is only worth R $ 2,000. But he receives a bonus of R $ 1,000, to reach R $ 3,000 reduction.

Those looking for a more “simple” device will also have the new Galaxy S20 FE as an option. It’s a model of the S20 that, according to Samsung, brings together the main features that the consumer has valued the most on the line. Last year, the device that brought this concept was the S10 Lite, which appealed to some of the public by offering the Snapdragon solution instead of Exynos. This year, however, “fans” are also taking on a product with the Exynos 990.

In the Vivo Selfie Spotify Premium plan, the smartphone costs R $ 3,299 in cash, or in 21 installments of R $ 158. As part of an ongoing Samsung campaign, buyers are given a voucher of R $ 700 to purchase accessories or other cellphones from the manufacturer’s website.

The S20 FE is also part of Vivo Renova, so the interested party can get a discount by donating their current mobile phone in the transaction, while securing a bonus of R $ 400 which helps Vivo’s surrender value to reach a slightly more reasonable level.

Are you a Vivo customer and are you interested in any of these offers? Tell us in the comments!

(updated November 12, 2020 at 8:48 a.m.)