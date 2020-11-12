Huawei should take legal action to avoid possible Brazil ban

After the Brazilian government announced its support for the US initiative known as the “Clean Network”, Huawei is already starting to prepare for a long legal battle in the country.

The US program plans to prevent Chinese companies from supplying 5G equipment to participating countries. This is because the Trump administration claims that Huawei and ZTE are a spy channel for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). By signaling its support, Brazil leaves open the possibility of banning Huawei.

According to sources, Huawei has already hired a specialist law firm with operations in Brasilia to handle the process. The intention of the Chinese is to apply the same strategy used in Sweden to Brazil. This is because the company has obtained an injunction from the Swedish court that prevents its ban on 5G.

Huawei currently holds 40% of the Brazilian network infrastructure market. Because of this, even the country’s major operators are already looking for ways to avoid a total ban on the Chinese.

The exclusion of Huawei could result in a series of losses for the country’s telephone companies, as operators will spend to auction frequencies, adapt and replace all Chinese equipment.

Huawei has not yet commented on the matter. Commenting on the scenario, Telecommunications specialist Flavia Lefrève told Globo:

Much of Vivo and TIM’s equipment and networks come from Huawei. A restriction on the Chinese implies costs for businesses and adaptation of infrastructure.

Luca Belli, professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), believes that it is legitimate to ban a particular supplier. However, clear evidence of the risks to national security is needed. For him, this is not yet the case with Huawei, since the American debate is purely ideological.