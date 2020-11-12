OLED Motion Pro: LG patent points to new picture-enhancing technology for TVs

LG is the world leader in OLED TVs because its main competitor, Samsung, uses QLED technology. Today we have news of a new image enhancement technology that could arrive in the next releases from LG: OLED Motion Pro. Understand better how this technology can further improve the image.

The new technology was reported by LetsGoDigital, which found mention of the functionality in an LG patent registered with EUIPO, the Intellectual Property Office of the European Union. The same record was also found at agencies in the UK and Australia, indicating that it should indeed be featured in a future model of Korean television.

It becomes even clearer if we look at the description of the technology application:

“Functional TV software to make pictures clearer and sharper.”

Reading this description, one automatically remembers the OLED Motion function, present in LG models and promises sharper images. This feature, which was previously called Motion Pro, should now get a new version to improve the issues that cause many users to quit it, as it causes a lot of artifacts and distortions in some videos and images.