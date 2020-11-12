Squad in quarantine: Hoffenheim needs a “cool head”

Zuzenhausen (dpa) – Of all things, long-missing forward Andrej Kramaric could be working on his return to the training ground at Zuzenhausen these days.

Only: the Croatian striker, who tested positive for the corona virus in mid-October, would then have no teammate or supervisor at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The scenario illustrates the fate of the Bundesliga football team North Baden. The nearly complete team and the support team are in quarantine. When the Kraichgauer returns to team training and if he can compete against VfB Stuttgart on November 21 – it’s in the stars.

Six players are currently testing positive: Sebastian Rudy. Kevin Vogt, Munas Dabbur, Robert Skov, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Ishak Belfodil – plus two supervisors. The training has been suspended for the moment, the professionals remain in shape as much as possible in the domestic isolation into which they voluntarily entered. The ex officio quarantine is still pending on Thursday, according to the district office responsible for the Rhein-Neckar district. Above all, the duration is open. There are new tests every day.

“We cannot explain the build-up,” said sporting director Alexander Rosen and warned: “Especially in such difficult situations it is important to keep a cool head and act responsibly.” You are in close contact with national players and the heads of national associations.

Besides Kramaric, only Ghanaian Kasim Adams is exempt from the current quarantine: the duo were already positive and in quarantine. For the second time already, Pavel Kaderabek had to isolate himself; the Czech had a family case in October. The trio were absent from coach Sebastian Hoeneß’s squad in the last seven competitive games. Especially Kramaric was sorely missed in the five-game losing streak in the league.

Some domestic players – like the Dane Skov – are in quarantine in their country, others – like the Austrian Christoph Baumgartner – were no longer driving at all or – like the goalkeeper Oliver Baumann of the DFB team – have returned. According to the club, the results of African national players Ihlas Bebou (Togo), Diadie Samassékou (Mali) and Kevin Akpoguma (Nigeria) are not yet known.

In the Europa League, TSG have won all three group matches – and more recently has been linked with Slovan Liberec: The Czechs missed 15 players last week 5-0 at Sinsheim due to the crown. It is currently unclear whether there is a link between this game and the current cases in Hoffenheim.

Rosen had complained bitterly about international travel in the pandemic in the early cases around Kramaric. Now the club with its training center in the 2,210-resident village of Zuzenhausen is becoming a hotspot for German football.

So far, there has been no cancellation of a 1st Bundesliga meeting due to the corona virus. According to the revised playing rules, the German Football League (DFL) can only accept a request to reschedule a match if there are not at least 15 eligible professionals to play. Hoeneß has a squad of 31, but to top it off there are also four injured defenders.