TIM launches new Black Famlia plan that allows you to choose preferred streaming for the package

TIM is always on the lookout for new ways to make available in its services the opportunity for customers to purchase packages adaptable to their tastes. And come to think of it, the company has launched a new option of the Black Family plan, where it is possible to choose between any of the feeds in the market to be able to include the favorite in the plan.

Some alternatives focused on this more flexible format include Netflix, HBO GO, or YouTube Premium, and you can even make streaming changes to add to the package without necessarily changing plans or having to pay additional fees, as would be required in some. case.

“TIM Black Família had already innovated in the postpaid segment, incorporating the concept of entertainment center with Netflix subscription into the plan. It’s even better now. We are pioneers again and we have also added Youtube Premium and HBO GO, with the option to choose your favorite video streaming. The user can also rent several premium content available in the new Service Store in the MEU TIM app. Customers will have a plan as they wish, in line with our brand’s signature: Imagine the possibilities ”, emphasizes Alberto Griselli, CRO at TIM Brasil.

Besides the above mentioned streams, Cartoon Network, Looke, Esporte Interativo Plus, Band News, Band Sports and others can also be purchased directly through the My TIM app, since the bill payment for the new Black Family is done directly by credit card .

Another novelty of this new service is the VIP service provided via the TIM Concierge, which offers differentiated support to customers, whether by voice messages or SMS via WhatsApp, and even by going to the store with scheduled hours, without having to to face the queues inside. the physical environment of the operator.

“We bring to the new TIM Black Família an attribute that is very appreciated by customers, namely the quality of service. With TIM Concierge, we offer a specialized service through human and digital channels, with agility in contacts and problem solving. Another proof that TIM has invested a lot in improving the quality of services and in how to get closer to customers, ”comments João Stricker, Head of Consumer and Small Business Marketing at TIM Brasil.

The launch of the new plan will take place during Black Friday, and TIM even promises to offer the opportunity for customers to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cell phone, which is currently marketed by the operator for R $ 4,499, but in the promotion, this will cost R $ 1,499 in the 100GB plan, along with the Galaxy S20 for R $ 1,999 and the S20 Plus for R $ 2,499.