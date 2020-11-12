Huawei Nova 8 and Honor V40: leak shows cell phone camera module design

So far, the leak has not revealed the camera setups for the two models. Either way, both should have a module with a similar design. The only visible change is the shape, which has more rounded corners on the Nova 8 model.

The Nova 8 line is also set to have a Pro model, with devices coming out of the box with an OLED display with a hole in the screen, and the Pro variant has dual front cameras. Rumors indicate that the Nova 8 processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 820, while the more powerful one has the Dimensity 1000 Plus variant.

The Honor V40 models also have improved specs in both variants:

The Honor V40 range is expected to feature a 6.72-inch curved display with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor V40 Pro has a Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, while the V40 Pro Plus is equipped with the Kirin 9000. Both also feature fast charging with 66W cord and 40W wireless.

Looking forward to the next versions of Huawei and Honor? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.