Strobl calls corona money “anti-social”

Stuttgart (AP) – Baden-Württemberg Home Minister and CDU Federal Vice-President Thomas Strobl sharply criticized the AfD and corona virus deniers. More than 1.2 million people have died from Corona worldwide to date, Strobl told the Baden-Württemberg state parliament on Thursday. The AfD ridiculed and ridiculed these people. In addition, AfD politicians are helping to spread the disease by provocatively walking around the state parliament and Bundestag without a mask.

“What I also find bad: when you have to look in Leipzig how 20,000 people without decency, without masks, claim that Corona doesn’t even exist – it’s just a lack of solidarity, irresponsible and anti-social,” Strobl said in view of a. Demonstration of opponents of corona measures last weekend in Leipzig.