International

Strobl calls corona money “anti-social” |

rej November 12, 2020

Stuttgart (AP) – Baden-Württemberg Home Minister and CDU Federal Vice-President Thomas Strobl sharply criticized the AfD and corona virus deniers. More than 1.2 million people have died from Corona worldwide to date, Strobl told the Baden-Württemberg state parliament on Thursday. The AfD ridiculed and ridiculed these people. In addition, AfD politicians are helping to spread the disease by provocatively walking around the state parliament and Bundestag without a mask.

“What I also find bad: when you have to look in Leipzig how 20,000 people without decency, without masks, claim that Corona doesn’t even exist – it’s just a lack of solidarity, irresponsible and anti-social,” Strobl said in view of a. Demonstration of opponents of corona measures last weekend in Leipzig.

rej

Related Articles

October 22, 2020
15

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2020-2026 New Investment Viability Analysis by DBMR || Leading Players – Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Exova; Charles River; Boston Analytical; West Pharmaceutical Services

October 26, 2020
0

Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market 2020 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Players | PMPS Liner Technology, Reline Group, Perma-Liner Industries

November 2, 2020
8

Global Chromium Salt Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Novotroitsk, Xinjiang Sing Horn Group, Elementis, ACCP, Oxkem Ltd, Ciba Speciality Chemicals, and more

November 5, 2020
1

Global Specialty Spirits Market Research Report 2020 | Alcan Smokehouse, Craft Distillers, Kumbokju, Lotte, Prohibition Spirits Distillery, Takara Shuzo., and more

Close