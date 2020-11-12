Redmi Note 9 and 9 Pro 5G: launch could take place soon, executive suggests

For now, there is still no date for the official launch of the new members of the Redmi Note 9 family. People who have access to the manufacturer’s plans only claim that the presentation can take place until the month of December.

The Redmi Note 9 5G has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Their cameras include a 48 MP rear primary lens and a 13 MP front lens. The set is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be the brand’s first with Snapdragon 750G.

Equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a screen with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Your processor should work with up to 12GB of RAM. and 256 GB of internal storage. The main rear camera should be 108 MP, while the front is 16 MP. Finally, the battery has 4820 mAh and supports fast charging of 33 W.