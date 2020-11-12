🔎 Flower – definition and explanations

introduction

Poster depicting various flowers and inflorescences.

The flower consists of all reproductive organs and the enveloping sheaths with angiosperms (also called flowering plants). After pollination (Pollination is the preferred way of reproducing angiosperm and gymnosperm plants. It is one of the ecological services of biodiversity. It transports a pollen grain …), Flower (The flower consists of all reproductive organs and the sheaths surrounding them with angiosperms (also called plants with …) are fertilized and turn into fruits (in botany the fruit is the plant organ that protects the seed. Characteristic of angiosperms, it follows the flower by transforming the pistil. The wall of the The ovary forms the pericarp of the fruit and the egg cell …) which contains the seeds.

The flowers are sometimes solitary or not, but often grouped in inflorescences.

Very early on, flowers attracted the attention of people who used and cultivated them for decoration (e.g. corolla), interior decoration (cut flowers, bouquets, ikebana) and exterior decoration (gardens). Flower beds …). Flowers have often inspired artists, painters, poets, sculptors and decorators …

The culture of flowers is floriculture or horticulture.

Botanical

structure

The flower consists of flower parts that are inserted into a flower vessel (in botany the flower vessel is formed by the more or less enlarged end of the flower stalk into which the flower parts are inserted …). When the flower is ready, it will consist of four whorls of flower parts. From the outside in we find:

the calyx formed from the whole (in set theory, a set intuitively describes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a multitude that can be understood as a whole”, …) sepals, the crown, formed by all petals . The androecium, ie the stamens (male part) that produce pollen (pollen (from the Greek Palè: flour or dust), in higher plants form the male element of fertilization of the flower: they are tiny grains …). the gynecium, or pistil, formed by all carpels (female part).

The calyx and corolla form the inflorescence, a sterile envelope that plays a protective role (the cheek is the part of the face that covers the oral cavity and is closed by the jaws. We also call the muscle that is mainly used to open and … is used). for fertile parts and attractive to pollinating animals.

This theoretical plan of the flower, typically found in buttercups (Ranunculaceae), is subject to many variations. For example, we meet flowers without petals or apetals. A mixed flower is a flower with stamens and pistils.

The double flower is one of which each part is multiplied beyond its natural number, but without this multiplication (multiplication is one of the four operations of elementary arithmetic with addition, subtraction and division.) Disrupts fertilization (for organized living beings, fertilization is the stage of sexual reproduction, which consists of a fusion of male and female gametes into one …). The flowers rarely double on the calyx, almost never on the stamens. Their most frequent reproduction takes place through the crown. The most common examples are polypetal flowers such as carnations, anemones, buttercups; single-leaved flowers rarely double. However, we often see bluebells, primroses, and especially double-flowered hyacinths. This word double flower does not mark a simple duplication in the number of petals, but a duplication. Either the number of petals becomes double, triple, quadruple, etc., as long as they do not multiply to the point (graphic) of asphyxiation of the fruit, the flower always keeps the name of the double flower; However, if the excessively increased petals cause the stamens to disappear and the germ to break off (In botany, a germ is an embryo of a plant contained in a seed. The term also describes an outgrowth that develops from a tuber. Germ is a Synonymous with plicitatus, germination is …), then the flower loses the name of a double flower and takes the name of a full flower.

Apple blossom (apple trees are a genus (scientific name: Malus) of the Rosaceae family. This genus of Asian origin includes about forty species of trees or shrubs, including …)

Morphology of the flower of Oxalis acetosella. 1: Petal (In botany, a petal is one of the brightly colored leaf elements that make up the crown of a flower. This is the inner part of the petal that holds the two …), 2: Sepal (In botany, a sepal is one the leaf elements, usually green, the union of which forms the calyx and supports the corolla.), 3: Anther, 4: Stigma, 5: Ovary, 6: Fruit, 7: Seed (In the life cycle of “seed plants” the seed is the structure, which contains and protects the plant embryo. It is …).

Theoretical diagram of a flower; 1: flower vessel, 2: sepal, 3: petal 4: stamen (A stamen is the male organ of sexual reproduction in higher plants or angiosperms. It consists of a thread and an anthers on top and carries the …), 5: Stamp or gynecium.

The flowers in the plant cycle (Plants (Plantae Haeckel, 1866) are multicellular beings at the base of the food chain. They form one of the subdivisions (or kingdoms) of the eukaryotes. They are together with the others. ..)

The flower in the reproductive cycle

Flowers attract and use pollinating insects in several ways:

The colors of their crown, more or less vivid and for some only perceived in ultraviolet (UV) radiation, are electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between that of visible light and that of X-rays. ) The scent of certain insects: Flowers often have a scent, their scent can transport up to more than a kilometer in the air (air is the gas mixture that forms the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless , …) to be unpolluted and quite damp. the supply of nectar and pollen. The sweet nectar is pollinated by many insects, especially bees, butterflies and hoverflies, but also by certain types of nectar-eating bats and birds (hummingbirds). The plant also secretes substances that make this nectar bitter so that any pollinator doesn’t consume too much. The perfume (a perfume is a smell, or more often a more or less persistent odor composition given off naturally by a plant, an animal, a mushroom, a flower …) and the bitterness and sweetness of the nectar – through a dosage (In analytical chemistry, dosage is the determination of the amount of a certain substance (the analyte) that is present in another or in a …) balanced attractants and defense substances – ensure that the plants reproduce optimally. The floral scent, especially for flowers that are pollinated at night (e.g. honeysuckle), has a dual role: to attract and guide pollinators who are rewarded with nectar and pollen. But the flower also emits components that make the nectar bitter enough for the insect (Insectes is a French-language journal on ecology and entomology intended for a large audience of amateurs and naturalists. Produced by the Office for …) not too much or keep away nectar consumers who could not fertilize this species (In the life sciences, the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the basic taxon of the systematics. The species is a vague concept of it …).

The plant also gives off protective substances for its bloom and for the organs of this flower (these are poisonous insecticidal and fungicidal compounds such as nicotine (nicotine (from Jean Nicot) is an alkaloid present in tobacco leaves (bis)) at 5% of the weight of the leaves) and at a lower concentration in the plants of …) in tobacco. It has thus been shown that wild tobacco plants (Nicotiana attenuata) were genetically modified in order not to produce nicotine and / or to produce benzyl acetone (scent that adds to the smell of cocoa, jasmine (the word jasmine refers to dicotyledonous plants of the genus Jasminum) and strawberry contributes) is significantly less fertilized and produces up to five times fewer seeds. visual and / or olfactory baits (ex orchids that take on the appearance of a species of insect (insects (Insecta)) are part of the subphylum of hexapods, which is itself included in the trunk of arthropods, but in a subgroup: the m andibulates. We know a Marine insect, …) such as the bumblebee oprhis, plants that take on the look or smell of rotten meat that attracts flies that pollinate them) devices that temporarily capture insects, time (Le time is a concept used by humans designed to capture the change in the world) that they cover themselves with pollen

The blooming of flowers or blooming (blooming is the biological process of blooming development. It is controlled by the environment (light, humidity, …), is often very short-lived, but this phenomenon is compensated for in some plants by the staggered blooming of rows or clusters of flowers.

behavior

Some flowers close in the evening. This phenomenon is called nyctinasty; it is the result of the flower’s response to an external stimulus (a stimulus or stimuli). Temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life it is related to coldness and …) and luminosity (luminosity denotes the property of which light emits or reflects.) With decreasing Night decreases, humidity (humidity is the presence of water or water vapor in the air or in a substance (laundry, bread, chemical, etc.).) Increases, and some flowers close. This movement is due to the cells at the base of the crown. At night they swell with moisture and cause a closure (the term closure refers to 🙂 of the petals.