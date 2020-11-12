📰 Experimental observation of a thermoelastic effect in a liquid

Thermoelasticity describes the variation of the elastic properties of a solid as a function of its temperature. For an incompressible fluid, the thermoelastic coefficients, the isobaric expansion and the isothermal compressibility are practically zero. In order not to be zero, it is necessary that there be long-range interactions, but this is excluded from the definition a priori (A definition is a discourse that says what is a thing or what a noun means. Where the separation between the real definitions and the nominal definitions.) even of the liquid state (the liquid phase is a state of matter. In this form matter is slightly deformed, but difficult …).



However, a team at LLB has just demonstrated the thermoelastic properties of a fluid under normal pressure conditions (Pressure is a basic physical term. It can be thought of as a force that relates to the surface to which it is applied.). You observe that an ordinary liquid exhibits temperature modulation when a (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life …) mechanical stress (In common parlance, mechanics is the domain of Machines, engines, vehicles, components (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons, etc.), in short, of everything that produces or transmits a movement, a force, …) of low-frequency shear (referred to in physics the frequency in general the measure of how often a periodic phenomenon occurs per unit of time …) (Hz): The liquid divides into hot and cold heat bands, which are several tenths of a micrometer wide and vary in synchronization with the deformation. This thermomechanical coupling, highlighted in this way, is evidence that the liquid does not completely dissipate energy (energy in common sense denotes anything that makes it possible to perform a job, generate heat, generate light, generate a movement.) The shear wave ( A wave is the propagation of a perturbation which, as it passes, creates a reversible variation in local physical properties (it transports energy without … transporting) but converts it adiabatically (i.e. without exchanging with the outside) part in local thermodynamic states . This is consistent with new theoretical models for which liquids do not have extensive elastic properties, extending to the order of several tens of micrometers *.

In addition, the almost immediate conversion of the deformation energy in the form of a local temperature modulation implies that (thermal) density fluctuations (the density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body as …) are correlated at great distances. The thermomechanical coupling demonstrated in this way has direct effects on the investigation of physiological fluids. It could also enable the manufacture of new temperature transducers, particularly in microfluidics (microfluidics is the science and technology of systems that handle liquids and at least one of the characteristic dimensions of which is on the order of a micrometer.)

In physics (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) is etymologically the “science of nature”. In the general and ancient sense, physics denotes …) according to Maxwell’s established model, the lack of The mechanical resistance to shear stress indicates the fluid behavior . In contrast, the shear strength is specific to the solid state. It is expressed by the shear modulus G, the ratio between the applied shear stress (σ) and the elongation (γ): σ = G.γ. In terms of strain and temperature, a coefficient (in mathematics, a coefficient is a multiplicative factor that depends on a certain object, e.g. a variable (e.g. the coefficient of a polynomial), a vector space, a basis function, etc. …) thermoelastic not equal to zero indicates a solid state (Fig. 1).

One of the properties of the solid is thermoelasticity. It couples the deformation of an elastic (solid) body to its temperature (Fig. 1). One such property in liquids is a paradigm shift that requires far-reaching collective interactions that current theories fail to account for. Indeed, the hydrodynamic and viscoelastic models postulate that for excitations with a frequency lower than the natural frequency of the molecule (A molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and which … ) (typically ω 9-1012 Hz for simple liquids) the liquids are in a hydrodynamic flow regime [1,2].

Figure 1: In order to be able to access the physical properties of a material, a general method is to observe its reaction function to an external load. Here, a liquid that is trapped between two plates that move parallel to each other at a low frequency (~ Hz) is subjected to mechanical shear deformation. We observe its dynamic response (the word dynamic is often used to denote or qualify what is relative to motion. It can be used as 🙂 by accessing the instantaneous temperature at each point (graph) of the air gap. On the left the thermal image (thermal is the science that deals with the generation of energy, the use of energy to generate heat or cold and the transfer of heat …) of the liquid is made visible in equilibrium in the level of the air gap (xOz): Renormalized Thermal image 63 x 13 pixels Glycerin (Glycerin or Glycerin (C3H8O3) is a polyol. Its official name is propane-1,2,3-triol (or 1,2,3-propanetriol). It is a triol, it has 3 alcohol functions .) At room temperature.



The present mesoscopic study shows, however, that the energy supplied by the mechanical shear action at low frequency (~ 1 Hz) is not dissipated under hydrodynamic conditions, but converted into modulated thermal signals (Fig. 2): the liquid is converted into hot and cold heat bands with a width of about ten microns that vary in synchronism with the wave (A wave is the propagation of a perturbation that, in its passage, creates a reversible variation in local physical properties.) Shear. The temperature fluctuation increases with the applied elongation (reaches +/- 0.2 ° C with large elongations) [3]. This shows that (ordinary) liquids have thermoelastic properties. These dynamic thermal changes act adiabatically (in thermodynamics a transformation is called adiabatic (from the Greek adiabatos, “which cannot be passed through”) if it is carried out without exchange …), which is also the hypothesis of an elastic mechanism.

Figure 2: By applying a low-frequency mechanical deformation (~ Hz) with shear (here the lower surface is excited by a displacement (In geometry, a displacement is a similarity that preserves the distances and the oriented angles. In psychoanalysis, the displacement a defense mechanism that moves the value and finally …) oscillates sinusoidally while the upper one is solid), we observe that a liquid sends out a signal (general terms A signal is a simplified and generally coded message. It exists in the form of objects with certain shapes light signals are used by the …) modulated thermal synchronization with the stimulus. Figures a) and b) (3D representation) are a cartography (cartography refers to the creation and investigation of geographical maps. The main principle of cartography is the representation of data on a reduced carrier that represents a space …) in the Time (Time is a concept developed by humans to record changes in the world.) Real (2 cycles) the temperature change of polypropylene glycol (PPG-4000) in an air gap of 240 µm during a shear strain (frequency ω = 0.5 rad / s, amplitude (in this simple wave equation 🙂 γ = 4000%). The dotted line is a guide to the eye for the deformation (measurements at room temperature on an alumina substrate).



This experimental result is in contrast to the concept that liquid molecules are free at low frequencies (Frenkel model “Kinetic Theory of Liquids”, cornerstone (In geometry, the general concept of angle is rejected in several related concepts) to the physics of liquids [1]) and the energy consumed in thermal fluctuations. However, this is in line with recent experimental developments which show that fluids on a mesoscopic scale (up to several hundred micrometers) exhibit an elastic response to shear; H. Large area elastic correlations. [4,5]. These correlations do not exist in conventional models. Regardless of our results, however, theorists have used Frenkel’s calculation at the origin of the viscoelastic model (from Maxwell) and show that the theory (The word theory comes from the Greek word Theorein, which means “look at, observe, observe”). examine. “In common parlance, a theory is an idea or speculative knowledge, often …) of fluids is actually incomplete. Like a solid, a liquid can withstand low-frequency shear waves on scales of several micrometers (k-gap model) [6]. Recently, through a simple dimensional analysis (dimensional analysis is the (restricted) field of physics that concerns the units of magnitude. In particular, the fact that the units are arbitrary, causes that …) that this elastic response Shear must be considered as 1 / e3 vary, where e is the width (the width of an object represents its dimension perpendicular to its length, which is the narrowest dimension of its area. In planar geometry, the width is the smallest of …) of the air gap [7].

The fluid elasticity that has now been demonstrated makes it possible to identify new mesoscopic properties of fluids, which are important in microfluidics and for physiological fluid cycles.

Note:

* Like “k-gap models” in which the acoustic modes represent a gap in the reciprocal space (In physics, abstract spaces are often used to characterize the phenomena, they are phase spaces.)

