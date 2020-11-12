Federal government must re-regulate compensation for nuclear phase-out

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Nine years after the turnaround in nuclear policy due to the reactor disaster in Fukushima, the federal government faces the next construction site.

The compensation demanded by the Federal Constitutional Court for the operators of damaged power stations must again be completely reorganized. The 2018 amendment to the law was insufficient and, moreover, never entered into force due to formal loopholes, the Karlsruhe judges ruled after another lawsuit filed by energy company Vattenfall. This was announced by the Constitutional Court. The legislator is “obliged to take new regulations as soon as possible”. (Az.1 BvR 1550/19)

After the reactor accident in Fukushima, Japan, the black and yellow federal government withdrew a life extension for Germany’s 17 nuclear power plants that had been decided on a few months earlier. By the end of 2022 at the latest, all reactors must be withdrawn from the grid on fixed dates. Then there is the end of nuclear power.

Eon, RWE and Vattenfall had already brought an action against this in Karlsruhe. In their first major decision of December 6, 2016, the constitutional judges declared that the accelerated phase-out of nuclear power was largely compatible with the Basic Law. However, it is problematic that some power plant operators are no longer able to produce electricity on their own once they have been granted due to set shutdown dates. They are entitled to appropriate compensation for this.

This particularly affects the Swedish energy giant Vattenfall with its two German power plants Krümmel and Brunsbüttel, whose final end came in 2011. The federal government has decided on financial compensation and is preparing to pay hundreds of millions euros. It should be possible to ask for money as soon as the nuclear phase-out is completed in 2023.

However, the legal provisions governing the procedure are partly “unreasonable”, as it is now called from Karlsruhe. Because before there is any state money, Vattenfall has to try to sell its remaining electricity to other suppliers. This means “either accepting potentially inappropriate terms or risking going out without compensation,” the court said.

And that’s not the only problem: due to possible state aid concerns, the entry into force of the regulations has been made conditional on European Commission approval. However, this was never officially granted, the judges ruled. So the law did not exist before today.

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) said the decision had no impact on phasing out nuclear power by 2022, but only on a marginal area. “We will analyze the judgment in depth and quickly implement legal regulations that meet the requirements of the Federal Constitutional Court.”

Vattenfall praised the decision. The amendment “exacerbated the massive distortions of competition between energy suppliers”. Vattenfall can only sell to one supplier, namely Eon – “on terms which can essentially be determined by that supplier”.

Essen-based energy company RWE, which is affected by similar issues due to the Mülheim-Kärlich power station which was closed after a short trial period, sees its legal position strengthened.

Due to the phase-out of nuclear power, Vattenfall is also awaiting trial before the World Bank’s International Court of Arbitration (ICSID) in Washington. These are claims worth several billion euros due to the final shutdown of Krümmel and Brunsbüttel.