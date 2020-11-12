YouTube Music Achieves Most Listened Playlist of the Year, Shares Songs on Instagram

Google is continuing its path to make YouTube Music an increasingly comprehensive streaming service with more and more updates for its YouTube Premium subscribers, and this week the platform received some welcome news.

For some users of the app on Android, it is already possible to share singles, songs and albums that you listen to on YouTube Music as a sticker on Instagram and also on Snapchat, like stickers from Spotify , Apple Music, Tidal and other services. Before, sharing music on Instagram would just send the link to a contact.

The second novelty is a new automatic playlist that is launched for YouTube Music subscribers. Similar to the more cast-in-the-year song playlists that Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify also have, the Google service is now coming up with the “Year in Review” playlist (something like “year in review” in translation. literal).

The playlist brings together all the songs most played by users over all the months of 2020, allowing you to hear again what was addicted at the beginning of the year, for example. There are also new general playlists with the most heard songs of 2020 in different genres like pop, latin and more.

The update is expected to be posted through the server, which means it depends on Google itself to update your account to receive such news, but it is expected that by the end of next week, everyone will have access to playlists and music sharing in Instagram and Snapchat stories.