📰 A new nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy: 2D-NMR “DANA”

Photo credit: Philippe Lesot The unambiguous determination of the three-dimensional structure of natural or synthetic molecules is of considerable importance for chemists. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (The term nuclear energy has two meanings depending on the context 🙂 (NMR) Classic with isotropic solvents (liquid phase) offers interesting analytical solutions, but is not always effective.

In the last 20 years a paradigm shift has taken place with the advent of NMR in weakly “orienting” media consisting, for example, of liquid crystals (A liquid crystal is a state of matter that combines properties of “a conventional liquid and those of a crystallized solid. Their state becomes expressed by the term mesophase.) Lyotropes, or polymer gels, combined with molecular modeling (Molecular modeling is a set of techniques used to model or mimic the behavior of molecules.) This approach relies on the ability of this type of solvent to orient molecules within the magnetic field ( In physics, the magnetic field (or the magnetic induction or the magnetic flux density) is a quantity that is characterized by the data of an intensity and is characterized by …) NMR spectrometers, and above all it enables the measurement of so-called “anisotropic” quantities like the dipolar coupling between two K a molecule (a molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state, and which …) or anisotropy (anisotropy (opposite of isotropy) is the property of being dependent on the direction. Something anisotropic can have different properties depending on the direction.) Of the displacement (In geometry, a displacement is a similarity that preserves the distances and the oriented angles. In psychoanalysis, the displacement is a defense mechanism that prevents the environment connected .. .) Chemical displaced (The environment is everything that surrounds us. ‘Set of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. With the use …) of atoms (An atom (from the Greek ατομος, Atomos, “that man.) can not divide “) is the smallest part of a simple body that can be chemically combined t with another. It is generally …), which in the isotropic medium can be averaged to zero (the number zero (from the Italian zero, derived from the Arabic sifr, the first transcribed Zefiro in Italian) is a symbol that denotes an empty position in …) through random molecular movements.

On the other hand, in anisotropic medium (anisotropy (opposite of isotropy) is the property of being dependent on the direction. Something anisotropic can look different …) it is possible to correlate these NMR observables with essential structural information such as interatomic distances and thus ultimately the reconstruction of the geometry (geometry is that part of mathematics that studies the space figures of dimension 3 (Euclidean geometry) and, since …) of a molecule. These two quantities have been used extensively to determine the structure of bioactive molecules.

A final border (a border is an imaginary line that separates two areas, especially two sovereign states. The role that a border plays can be very different depending on …) had to be crossed in the area of ​​structural analysis: the Exploitation of quadrupole couplings that are specifically associated with atomic spin nuclei (spin is an intrinsic quantum property associated with every particle, which is characteristic of the nature of the particle in the same way …) I> ½. Deuterium (Deuterium (symbol 2H or D) is a natural hydrogen isotope. It has 1 proton and 1 neutron. Its mass number is 2.) (2H), second isotope (The nucleus of an atom is constituted in the first batch of protons and neutrons. In In nuclear physics, two atoms are called isotopes if they have the same number of protons. The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom is determined by …) the ‘hydrogen (hydrogen is a chemical element with the symbol H and the atomic number 1) , which is naturally present in all organic molecules that are hydrogenated to a height (height has several meanings depending on the area covered) of about 0.0155%, is a very good example (I = 1). This third and last major challenge has just fallen since researchers at the ICMMO (CNRS / Université Paris-Saclay) in Orsay demonstrated the analytical potential of two-dimensional 2H-NMR in natural abundance (natural abundance is the percentage in number of atoms of each of the isotopes as found in nature. The atomic mass of each of the isotopes multiplied by their …) anisotropic (2D-NMR “DANA”) at 14 T by determining the 3D structure and the relative configuration of two natural chiral compounds of pharmaceutical interest and weight (Weight is the force of gravity, which is caused by gravity and inertia and is exerted by the earth on a mass body only because of the proximity of the earth. It is the same …) high molecular weight.

This work was carried out in collaboration with researchers from the university (A university is a university whose goal is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and …). Carnegie Mellon (USA) and the Federal University of Pernambuco (Brazil) were carried out on samples of strychnine (a poison). In biology, poisons are substances that cause injuries, illnesses or the death of organisms through chemical reactions. Scale …) violent) and artemisinin (artemisinin (Qing hao su (青蒿素) in Chinese) is the active ingredient isolated from the annual mugwort plant Artemisia annua …) (a malaria drug naturally) oriented in organic liquid crystal polypeptide phases . The 3D molecular structures determined in this way agree with the literature. This work on the cover of the Journal of Natural Products, in which it appeared, paves the way for many developments in the field of structural analysis of complex natural products. And like a famous song released in 1998, the tribe of “DANA” reaches out to all adventurous chemists.

Contacts:

– Philippe Lesot – Research Director (Scientific research primarily refers to all activities aimed at generating and developing scientific knowledge. By metonymic expansion, scientific research also refers to the framework …), Institute (An institute is a permanent organization established for a specific purpose As a rule, it is a research institution. For example the Perimeter Institute for …) for chemistry (chemistry is a natural science that is divided into several subject areas) such as physics and biology, with which it shares …) Molecular and materials (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects.) D’Orsay (ICMMO) – philippe.lesot at universite-paris-saclay.fr

– Roberto Gil – Professor, Department of Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University, USA

– Stéphanie Younès – communication manager (communication concerns both humans (intra-psychic, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (intra- or inter-species communication) or the machine …) – Institut de chimie du CNRS (The National Center for Scientific Research better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) – inc.communication at cnrs.fr.

– Anne-Valérie Ruzette – Research Associate (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who dedicates himself to the study of a field using rigorous and scientific methods.) Communication – CNRS Institute of Chemistry – anne-valerie.ruzette at cnrs.fr.

