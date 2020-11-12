‘This Is Us’ is back – and will include pandemic in new season

‘This Is Us’ is back – and will include the pandemic in the new season

The fifth season arrives this Thursday in Portugal. NiT took the opportunity to reveal where we were and anticipate what is to come.

The Pearson brothers return.

It’s a consistent path since its launch in 2016. NBC, by the way, has attempted over the years to replicate the success of “This Is Us”. But this is one of those cases where the original always tastes better.

For fans of “This Is Us” in Portugal, this November 12 is a kind of family vacation, where after months of waiting, the time has finally come for reunion. It’s okay if you want to add handkerchiefs to the sofa at home. “This Is Us” sometimes brings tears to tears, it’s true, but it does so with a mastery very unique to the series.

As the new season enters, there are details and news, as you wish. Among these, the strong point is for no new character. It is even for the arrival of the pandemic in the story.

It’s never easy for a series that seeks to entertain beyond our daily lives to open the door to something as real as it is topical. “This Is Us,” however, assumed there was room for masks and social detachment, in addition to quarantine times. Covid-19 is shaping up to be the return of the Pearson family, but it’s expected to become something more of a backdrop as the series unfolds.

The pandemic, however, won’t be the only real part of our lives to be on the show. 2020, in the United States, was not just Covid-19. It has been a year that has shown a country divided like never before on social and political issues. The historic wound of racism was once again revealed with the murder of George Floyd, suffocated below the knee of a police officer as he despaired of breathing. The case paved the way for protests across the country.

As he learns of the story, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will also remember his own past and some discomfort growing up, almost inevitable as he is an African American growing up in a white family, in a land of racism. keep on going. be a very topical subject of debate. However, all these materials of our time incorporate such extremes. After all, there was still a lot to be resolved and it was open from the previous season.

Where did we go?

After strides and setbacks, doubts and impulses, Kevin (Justin Hartley) figured it was time to start a family. As we approach 40 years, the plan may be different from what we’ve seen happen. But the truth is, things might come to fruition sooner than you expected.

After a one night stand with Kate’s friend (Chrissy Metz), her sister, Kevin will be the father of twins. This double news and his relationship with Madison will certainly mark the new season. Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan), after a long, difficult period where the end seemed near, leave with renewed energy, to the point of being ready to adopt a second child.

Randall, on the other hand, continues to deal with anxiety issues after being convinced into therapy. Still, what fans will want to know is what the relationship with Kevin will look like in the future. After an argument that reopened old wounds, Kevin admitted that the worst day of his life was Randall’s adoption. The discussion is also recalled in the short video presentation of FOX Life which announces this fifth season.

The family will also continue to deal with Alzheimer’s disease with which Rebecca was diagnosed. The theme was one of the most striking in the entire fourth season, leaving the brothers and Rebecca herself to debate how to deal with such a diagnosis. This is one of the areas where “This Is Us” feels most comfortable, with parallel and dramatic conversations, paving the way for memories of the past and what they teach us about the present.

This is one of the brands in the series that always enjoys being guided by music and something that will definitely stay. After all, the NBC series is well aware of what has caused fans over the years to return to Pearson family dramas over and over again.

The bond that connects the three brothers at the entrance of this new season is one of those stages of life with which the series likes to anchor the plot. All on the verge of turning forty, the three brothers will certainly take different approaches at the start of the new decade. From that benchmark, we have the way open for flashbacks and new family scenes.

The fifth season of “This Is Us” opens this Thursday, November 12 on Fox Life. The reunion with the fans is scheduled for 10:20 p.m. Since you’re here, click on the gallery and take the opportunity to see which series returned or premiered in November (and those that are yet to come).