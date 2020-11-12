Two corona boxes at Eintracht Braunschweig

Braunschweig (dpa) – Two players from Eintracht Braunschweig have tested positive for the corona virus. According to test results, the two professionals are isolated at home, as the second division football team announced.

The players are symptom-free and have not currently participated in the formation of coach Daniel Meyer’s squad due to injury. Two other players and two members of the functional team had also quarantined themselves as a precaution.

A test match against Arminia Bielefeld scheduled for Thursday has been canceled and training will not take place until further notice. The rest of the procedure will be determined in coordination with the Braunschweig Health Department, the association said.