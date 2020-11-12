Xiaomi breaks sales and revenue records after Chinese shopping festival

As the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has weakened the economies of many countries, the year-end sales season has caught the attention of consumers. This is shown by figures revealed by companies that participated in the 11/11 festival in China.

According to Xiaomi, more than 14.3 billion yuan (~ $ 2.1 billion) was raised through the sale of their devices during the Chinese “Singles Day” festival. This number represents an increase of 134% from the same period last year, as Xiaomi only raised 6.1 billion yuan (~ $ 920 million) in 2019.

From November 1 to 11, Xiaomi managed to set several sales records. The numbers are impressive in all categories (cell phones, smart TVs and home devices). An example of this is that Xiaomi has been ranked as the company that has sold the most TVs on JD.com.

Xiaomi’s success has a very simple reason: the company already offers good value for money and has distributed a series of coupons to all Chinese retailers.

Consumers could find awesome deals on Xiaomi channels and retailers Tmall, JD.com, Suning. The discounts covered smart TVs, IoT devices, laptops, and cellphones.

In addition to the Chinese manufacturer celebrating its numbers, retailers have no reason to complain. One example is Alibaba’s revenue, which reached $ 74 billion during the purchase period.

All major shopping platforms in China have been doing promotions, including the Douyin app – Chinese version of TikTok.

It should be remembered that Xiaomi Brazil had to postpone its special promotion after a series of problems on its official website.