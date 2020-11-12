PUBG Mobile returns to India with a new country-specific version

The PUBG Mobile game is returning to be made available in India, and that ends up being good news for the gaming community in the Asian country, as the title was banned some time ago for failing to follow the guidelines imposed by the. local government for electronic games.

The information comes weeks after PUBG Corporation kicked off the selection process for new hires in the country, which was revealed on LinkedIn and ended up revealing that the developer of the game Battle Royale was set to open there. a desk.

However, the return to the region has led the company to make the decision to create a new game, called PUBG Mobile India, where a different environment will be developed to provide healthy and safe play to fans even while performing the periodic driving. audits to prevent the system from storing users’ personal information.

With an investment of around US $ 100 million, the new PUBG Mobile can integrate the friendly battle royale theme into a virtual training ground, also introducing new characters that will be automatically dressed, in addition to a time manager to prevent players from becoming addicted, one of the points that first made gambling banned in India.