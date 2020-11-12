Caution! Scam apps take advantage of Minecraft’s popularity to deceive users

Constant security alerts have caused cybercriminals to change their strategy to trick unsuspecting users on the Google Play Store. This is because Avast released a report confirming the existence of a new type of scam in the Android store.

Taking advantage of the popularity of the game Minecraft, cybercriminals publish applications called “fleecewares” on the Play Store. Initially, these apps provide users with new skins, wallpapers, or game changes.

However, after a few days of “free trial” these apps charge victims a disproportionate amount and even earn hundreds of dollars per month.

In some cases, users can even enjoy new free skins for a period of three days, but this suddenly changes and the victim is automatically billed. Membership costs up to US $ 30 (~ R $ 163) per week.

Scammers expect the user to forget the installed app and its brief test, or not realize the true cost of the subscription.

Commenting on the matter, Ondrej David, leader of the Avast Malware Analysis team, warns:

Scams of this nature take advantage of those who don’t always read the fine print in the details of every downloaded app. In this case, children are particularly at risk because they may innocently think they are downloading a Minecraft accessory, but they either do not understand or may not pay attention to the details of the service to which they are subscribing.

According to Avast, to get out of this type of scam it is necessary to cancel the subscription on the Play Store. In fact, simply uninstalling the application does not end the monthly billing:

Go to Play Store> Menu> Subscriptions and tap Cancel

So far, these are the apps that Avast reported and should be avoided by users:

Skins, Mods, Maps for Minecraft PE, Skins for Roblox, Live Wallpapers HD & 3D Background, MasterCraft for Minecraft, Master for Minecraft, Skins for Boys and Girls and Maps Skins and Mods for Minecraft.