Assassin’s Creed Valhalla MSI Announces Support for Ambient Link

To mark the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game on November 10, 2020, MSI and Ubisoft are teaming up again to make MSI Ambient Link’s mood lighting technology compatible with this new work.

Always on the lookout for innovations, the two companies manage to offer an extremely impressive gaming experience that allows players to fully experience their adventure as Eivor, a brave Viking warrior. During their play, players can explore a mysterious and delightful open world set in violent medieval England of the Middle Ages.

Notebook GE66 Raider Valhalla Limited Edition

The GE66 Raider is now available in a limited edition in the colors of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game. In addition to an impressive feat worthy of the greatest Viking warriors, the GE66 Raider Valhalla Limited Edition features a pan bar and LED-backlit RGB keyboard, which MSI’s GE66 Raider models are known for and controlled by the Mystic Light technology. From aesthetics to functionality, the GE66 Raider Valhalla Limited Edition has everything you need for a perfect gaming experience that will take you from the cold North Sea to the shores of 9th century England.

The MSI Ambient Light technology synchronizes the backlighting of modular panels and Mystic Light-compatible MSI products with the color tones displayed on the screen, creating an ultra-realistic gaming environment. Based on the proprietary MSI Mystic Light Sync technology, MSI Ambient Link offers innovative functions and, thanks to several pre-defined settings, it caters for events such as receiving new skills and rewards or even the presence of ‘a danger’, etc. for a better history immersion.

On the GE66 Raider Valhalla Limited Edition notebook, MSI Ambient Link technology synchronizes the RGB-LED backlight key by key on the keyboard with scenes from the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ambient Link’s responsiveness offers players better immersion and promises to embark on an extraordinary journey.

Sam Chern, Vice President Marketing at MSI, explains:

“The Assassin’s Creed series has always been about immersing players in epic adventures. For its part, MSI offers them different ranges of products to meet all of their needs. With MSI products, it’s easy for gamers to reach their full potential and conquer the world in their game. “”

An Assassins Creed Valhalla Gold Edition download code for the PC will be offered for the purchase of a GE66 Raider Valhalla Limited Edition notebook, and the buyer will then have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to try and win a MAG CH120-VALHALLA Gaming chair