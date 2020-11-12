Canoe as Brendel: A quieter year has been useful

Potsdam (AP) – Three-time Olympic canoe champion Sebastian Brendel may also benefit from the break from competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From a current perspective, I find it useful to have had a year in which I was able to afford a little more rest,” said the 32-year-old in an interview with the “Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung “. Mentally and physically, it was fine with him.

“I also had more time for the family. The main thing is that I feel better now than a year ago, I am more rested and motivated “, said Brendel, although he stressed:” Of course I would have preferred to go to the Olympics, especially since the preparation for last winter with two training camps in Florida. worked optimally. “

Preparations for the games, which have been postponed for a year and will now take place in Tokyo next summer, have been going on for a long time. “It’s not even a year until the end of July 2021 games. You can’t do that many new things there,” Brendel said. “But I’m not training week after week according to last year’s plan. It works differently.” He also wants to try new things. “For example, this is my first time at the Höhenkammer at the Olympic base here in Potsdam.”

The idea of ​​ending his career was never there, he said. “Even now, I absolutely assume that the games will be in Tokyo next year. I am 100% focused on this. If you were wondering if you were wasting too much energy. I can’t afford this if I want to be successful, ”said Brendel.