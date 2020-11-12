OnePlus changes strategy and Nord phones should receive a single Android update

OnePlus has entered the midsize smartphone market and recently launched the new Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. The devices have good specs, a low price, and also the popular OxygenOS interface.

However, OnePlus ended up hiding an important detail of its new mid-market strategy. According to a spokesperson for the company, the company is expected to provide “one major Android update and two years of security updates” for these devices.

The information was confirmed to Android Central staff after a series of consumer inquiries. Thus, the “OnePlus root” should only continue to exist for owners of high-end devices like the OnePlus 8T.

As much as OnePlus says it’s the industry standard, it’s quite shocking to know that the OnePlus 8T, which was released with Android 11, is expected to receive versions 12 and 13, while the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 “die” in version 11.

The weirdest thing is that even the OnePlus Nord 5G, which arrived with Android 10 in August, is expected to be upgraded to Android 12 in the future.

Asked about the subject, the spokesperson for OnePlus reinforced the company’s decision:

The plan for these two devices meets industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. We will continue to listen to feedback from our users and look for ways to improve the software experience.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus is changing its strategy at a time when Nokia and even Samsung – the Galaxy A51 is expected to receive three years of Android updates – are gaining popularity to offer long-term support for their mid-size smartphones.