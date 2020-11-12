Cinebench R23 is available for download. What’s new?

Cinebench R23

Maxon recently released Cinebench R23. This update of the famous benchmark is intended to better reflect the performance under Cinema 4D. It brings many improvements, including support for Apple’s new M1 processor.

The Benchmak continues to evolve and adapt to the latest technologies to provide a more realistic index of performance. The changes made are so important that they reduce your score. It is therefore not possible to compare the results with previous versions including Cinebench R20. For example, a minimum run time of 10 minutes should be ensured in order to avoid artificial boosts by ensuring that the systems reach their maximum temperatures.

Maxon explains

“Cinebench is a real, cross-platform test that assesses your computer’s hardware capabilities. Improvements in Cinebench Release 23 include support for the latest developments in processors and rendering technologies, which allow a more meaningful assessment of Cinema 4D’s ability to take advantage of the many cores and new features of the latest processors. And to top it off, it’s free! “”

Anyone who wants to evaluate hardware performance will make Maxon Cinebench a regular part of their test arsenal. System administrators typically use Cinebench to help them make decisions about purchasing hardware, journalists often turn to Cinebench to run hardware tests, gamers rate and compare their computer’s performance, and founders can use the results. optimize their products. Likewise, any computer owner can easily assess his own machine. Unlike abstract tests, which only test certain functions of a processor, Cinebench provides real-world tests, including the usual operations of a Cinema 4D user, to realistically measure system performance. . ”

Cinebench R23, release note and link

Supported Product InformationDownloadCinebench R23 now supports Apple’s M1-based computer systemsCinebench is now based on the latest Release 23 code with updated compilers and has a minimum runtime activated by default (previously hidden in the settings). Cinebench R23 offers improved benchmark accuracy for current and next generation CPUs in order to test whether a machine runs stably with high CPU utilization, whether the cooling solution of a desktop or notebook is sufficient for longer-running tasks in order to utilize the full potential of the CPU and whether a machine is capable of demanding real-life 3D tasks. Users now have the option to test single core performance directly without manually enabling the Advanced Benchmark option. With the “Advanced Benchmark”, users can set any minimum runtimes in order to subject the hardware to a stress test for even longer periods. Due to code and compiler changes, the Cinebench score values ​​are adjusted to a new range so they should not be compared to the scores of In previous versions of Cinebench.Cinebench R23, GPU performance is not tested. Cinebench R23 does not start on unsupported processors. On systems without sufficient RAM to load the test scene, a warning will be displayed and the CPU benchmark will not run. Background tasks can significantly influence the measurement and produce different results. It is always a good idea to shut down all running programs and disable virus scanning or disk indexing, but eliminating all background processes is impossible. Modern operating systems perform various background tasks that cannot or should not be disabled, although they may have little effect on the results. The test results can vary slightly as not every background task of the operating system can be deactivated. These tasks are a factor that can have little impact on the measurements. Modern computers and graphics cards adjust the clock rates dynamically to environmental conditions such as performance and temperature. For example, processors reduce the clock speed when they run too hot to allow cooling and prevent damage. The opposite is also the case with many modern processors. You can overclock yourself if the temperature is low enough. As a result, a system that was restarted in a relatively cool environment will typically run faster than the same system that has been benchmarking for several hours in a heated office. It is also possible to start Maxon Cinebench with command line options. For information on starting an application from the command line, see your operating system manual. After the application name, enter one of the options listed below. Maxon Cinebench will then run, run the specified test, then exit, and display the result in the command line console. The results are not saved as a file. Test duration at least 100 seconds To get a proper console log on Windows, you need to add an additional command before the name of the Cinebench executable file. Example: start / b / wait “parentconsole” Cinebench.exe g_CinebenchAllTests = true

Available under:

Windows 10 on Intel or AMD 64-bit CPU with SSE3 support and 4 GB RAM macOS 10.13.6 or higher with 64-bit CPU on Intel-based Apple Macintosh or Apple M1 Mac and 4 GB RAM

