Nokia launches TV Box with 4K content support, multiple connections and more

In addition to selling Smart TVs in certain markets, HMD Global is now also betting on the TV Box market, as the company presented its brand new Nokia Streaming Box 8000 on Thursday.

With a simple and minimalist design, the device had already leaked in previous posts. Now the company has confirmed that the new Nokia Streaming Box 8000 has an Amlogic S905X3 processor and 2 GB of RAM.

Like its main competitors, Nokia’s new TV Box also uses Android 10 as its operating system and has a backlit remote control. So we have shortcuts for Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. See below:

Another important highlight of the new Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is the support for content playback in 4K resolution. It also offers the user a series of important connections, such as USB port and Ethernet.

Finally, the device also allows the mirroring of the smartphone screen and the playback of content following the Google Chromecast format.

Technical specifications

Amlogic S905X3 GPU Mali-G31 MP2 processor 2 GB of RAM 8 GB of internal storage WiFi ac and Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1 HDMI 1 USB 3.0 Type-A 1 USB-C 1 Ethernet 1 audio P2 Dimensions: 112 x 112 x 24 mm Weight : 250g

Price and availability

Originally sold in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, the new Nokia Streaming Box 8000 can now be ordered with deliveries throughout the European Union. The official launch price is € 99, ​​or around R $ 638 in direct conversion and excluding Brazilian taxes.

What did you think of the new Nokia TV Box? Are you a serious competitor of Mi Box? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.