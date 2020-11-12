Galaxy S21 Ultra: Samsung can launch cell phone with S Pen support

Even if Samsung is trying to hide, most details and specs of the new members of the Galaxy S21 family are expected to leak well ahead of its launch in January. This has already become a tradition when it comes to South Korean flagship products.

Recently, sources confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra model is expected to hit the market with a 108 MP camera and 45 W fast charging. Now the famous and well-known Ice Universe has used his Twitter to confirm another important detail. .

According to the leak, it is already possible to confirm with 100% certainty that the 2021 device will support the S Pen. Apparently, Samsung really wants to meet user demands and share the Galaxy Note line stylus with the Galaxy S family.

Of course, it is still too early to know if all models will be honored with the novelty. Even then, knowing that the most premium is usually the most complete, everything indicates that S Pen support will be guaranteed for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to deliver the S21 Ultra with a 2K resolution screen and 120Hz refresh rate. So adding S Pen support can make the device even more premium.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the matter. Either way, releasing the use of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 line doesn’t mean the South Korean will kill the Galaxy Note family.

Indeed, the S21 Ultra will have nothing important: the traditional slot to attach the pen. In addition, it is more than clear that the company has to sell the accessory separately, which does not happen in the Note family.