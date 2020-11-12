Mintzlaff, Leipzig boss: cooperation with India is important for the league

Leipzig (dpa) – CEO Oliver Mintzlaff sees the cooperation between RB Leipzig and Indian club FC Goa as an important step for the future of the Bundesliga.

“At our meeting on Wednesday, we also demonstrated that international television revenues are declining. We also have to transport the Bundesliga product internationally, and every step that a club can take is an important step, ”said Mintzlaff. The collaboration between Leipzig and Goa is initially limited to three years and will focus on the next generation.

Before deciding on the Indian market, RB officials had exchanged ideas with clubs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and Cologne, also active abroad. “I don’t think it’s out of the question that we will be making a trip to India with the first team in the future without a specific time,” Mintzlaff said.

For RB, it is first of all a question of establishing itself in the Indian market, of raising awareness of its own brand and of extending its digital reach. A takeover of Goa in the RB network is not planned. “It can be ruled out. Red Bull have clubs in Brazil and New York and are happy with the portfolio, ”said the 45-year-old.