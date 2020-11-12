Charges against alleged right-wing extremists “Group S”

They planned to cause chaos and thus shake up the social order of the Federal Republic. These included attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims. Now, the federal prosecutor has laid charges against twelve suspects.

Karlsruhe / Stuttgart (dpa) – According to APP information, the federal prosecutor has brought charges against twelve suspected members and supporters of a right-wing terrorist cell.

The men are expected to answer to the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Stuttgart. The SWR made a first report. As a result, eleven men are accused of belonging to the so-called S. group, another support.

In February, twelve men were arrested in raids on six federal states and taken into custody for allegedly planning attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office then announced that the objective was to sow chaos and thus shake up the social order of the Federal Republic. The project had not yet been specified in more detail.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office in February, the men had exchanged conversations and on the phone. Several meetings were coordinated by Werner S., then 53, from the Augsburg region, partly supported by Tony E. from Lower Saxony. Thomas N. from North Rhine-Westphalia and Michael B. from Baden-Württemberg were part of the core of the group.